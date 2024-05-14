MagazineBuy Print

IRE vs PAK Live Score, 3rd T20I: Shaheen Afridi restricts Ireland to 178/7; Tucker scores 73

IRE vs PAK Live Score: Get all the latest updates, commentary and highlights from the third T20I between Ireland and Pakistan on Tuesday.

Updated : May 14, 2024 21:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Ireland and Pakistan will lock horns in the series-decider in Dublin on Tuesday.
Ireland and Pakistan will lock horns in the series-decider in Dublin on Tuesday.
infoIcon

Ireland and Pakistan will lock horns in the series-decider in Dublin on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Ireland will take on Pakistan in the third T20 International at Castle Avenue in Dublin, with the three-match series level at 1-1.

While Ireland stunned Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I, Pakistan bounced back to register a seven-wicket win in the second game.

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third T20I between Ireland and Pakistan from Dublin.

THE SQUADS

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Ross Adair.

