Ireland will take on Pakistan in the third T20 International at Castle Avenue in Dublin, with the three-match series level at 1-1.
While Ireland stunned Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I, Pakistan bounced back to register a seven-wicket win in the second game.
Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third T20I between Ireland and Pakistan from Dublin.
THE SQUADS
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Ross Adair.
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024; Naveen dismisses Pant; Axar, Stubbs tasked to finish well for DC; Delhi Capitals 163/4 (17)
- Indian sports wrap, May 14: Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
- IRE vs PAK Live Score, 3rd T20I: Shaheen Afridi restricts Ireland to 178/7; Tucker scores 73
- Shooting Olympic Trials: Thriving under pressure, Esha Singh picks up spot in Paris Games team
- How can Arsenal win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE