Sunil Chhetri to retire: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and other sportspersons react on social media

Here is how famous names from the world of sports reacted to Sunil Chhetri’s announcement to quit international football in June.

Published : May 16, 2024 13:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri reacts during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B match against Syria.
Sunil Chhetri reacts during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B match against Syria. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri reacts during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group B match against Syria. | Photo Credit: AFP

India captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced that he will retire from the national team after his side’s FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait in June.

Multiple hashtags paying tribute to India’s record goal-scorer started trending on Twitter after the news. Sportspersons including cricketer Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra took to social media to congratulate Chhetri on his career.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli

Neeraj Chopra

Gurpreet Singh

P.V. Sindhu

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
