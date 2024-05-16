Sunil Chhetri to retire: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra and other sportspersons react on social media

India captain Sunil Chhetri on Thursday announced that he will retire from the national team after his side’s FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Kuwait in June.

Multiple hashtags paying tribute to India’s record goal-scorer started trending on Twitter after the news. Sportspersons including cricketer Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra took to social media to congratulate Chhetri on his career.

Here are some of the reactions:

Virat Kohli

Neeraj Chopra

Gurpreet Singh

P.V. Sindhu