Pakistan hires CSK’s David Reid as mental and skill conditioning coach

Reid, who also works with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, will join the Pakistan team for the T20 International series in England and the T20 World Cup in the Americas in June.

Published : May 14, 2024 18:17 IST , LAHORE - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Reid will be part of a strong Pakistan support staff along side Simon Helmut, who has been named as the new fielding coach.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Reid will be part of a strong Pakistan support staff along side Simon Helmut, who has been named as the new fielding coach. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Reid will be part of a strong Pakistan support staff along side Simon Helmut, who has been named as the new fielding coach. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan has roped in New Zealand’s David Reid, who has been working with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings since 2021, as the national team’s mental and skill conditioning coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Reid, who also works with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, will join the Pakistan team for the T20 International series in England and the T20 World Cup in the Americas in June.

He will be part of a strong Pakistan support staff along side Simon Helmut, who has been named as the new fielding coach.

“The appointments of Helmut and Reid were made on the recommendation of head coach Gary Kirsten, who will take charge of the team on 19th May in England,” the PCB said.

Kirsten has been named Pakistan’s new white-ball coach for two years, having previously also worked with the Indian team and is presently with Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Aftab Khan, who has gone to Ireland and England with the Pakistan team as fielding coach, will be redesignated as the high-performance coach once Helmut joins the team, the PCB said.

The 56-year-old Kirsten was confirmed as the white-ball head coach along with Jason Gillespie as the red-ball head coach last month.

Apart from next month’s T20 World Cup and other bilateral white-ball series, Kirsten will be the head coach for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, and the T20 Asia Cup in 2025.

“I’m truly excited to embark on this new journey with the Pakistan men’s cricket team. It’s an honour to coach such a talented and dynamic team, and I’m eager to contribute to their success on the international stage,” Kirsten said in a statement.

“These are indeed thrilling times for Pakistan cricket, with a new administration and players who are driven to deliver solid results. The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 presents a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our skills and uphold Pakistan’s legacy as a formidable force in cricket,” he added.

