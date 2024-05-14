MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s team set to have new head coach, Dravid to step aside after T20 World Cup 2024

Late on Monday night, the BCCI officially invited applications for the head coach’s post, setting May 27 as the deadline.

Published : May 14, 2024 19:55 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Dravid is understood to have informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision to spend time with the family even before the Indian Premier League began in March.
Dravid is understood to have informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision to spend time with the family even before the Indian Premier League began in March. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/The Hindu
infoIcon

Dravid is understood to have informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision to spend time with the family even before the Indian Premier League began in March. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/The Hindu

India’s men’s cricket team is set to get a new head coach, with incumbent Rahul Dravid having informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision to step away at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in June.

Dravid is understood to have informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision to spend time with the family even before the Indian Premier League began in March.

Late on Monday night, the BCCI officially invited applications for the head coach’s post, setting May 27 as the deadline.

Last week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah – while stating that the applications for the head coach will be invited soon – had stressed Dravid “will have to reapply” if he wants an extension.

Sportstar understands that Dravid – who agreed to an extension after his contract expired at the end of the 2023 World Cup – had clarified well in advance of seeking no further extension for personal reasons.

Dravid was appointed India’s head coach in 2021 and helped the team finish as the runner-up in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup last year.
Dravid was appointed India’s head coach in 2021 and helped the team finish as the runner-up in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup last year. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K
lightbox-info

Dravid was appointed India’s head coach in 2021 and helped the team finish as the runner-up in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup last year. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

In fact, a group of seniors in the team had requested him to consider being at the helm of the Test team for at least a year but Dravid had made up his mind.

Had Dravid agreed, the BCCI might have considered having different coaches for limited overs and Test match set-ups. However, as stated by Shah last week, there will only be one head coach across formats and his appointment will be till the end of 2027.

Contrary to speculations, VVS Laxman – the head coach at the National Cricket Academy – too is unlikely to enter the fray.

BCCI, in consultation with senior players, may thus be forced to look for an overseas coach. A couple of IPL franchise head coaches, who have been a part of the tournament for a long time, have been approached but they have yet to express willingness to apply for the post so far.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rahul Dravid /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

BCCI /

VVS Laxman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IRE vs PAK Live Score, 3rd T20I: Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in series-decider in Dublin
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s team set to have new head coach, Dravid to step aside after T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Highlights: Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana guide India to 21-run win, 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 73/1 (6.0), Porel nearing fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 14: Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Indian men’s team set to have new head coach, Dravid to step aside after T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IRE vs PAK Live Score, 3rd T20I: Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in series-decider in Dublin
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan hires CSK’s David Reid as mental and skill conditioning coach
    PTI
  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Najmul Hossain to lead; Injured Taskin Ahmed named vice-captain
    Team Sportstar
  5. BCCI invites applications for new head coach of Indian men’s team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IRE vs PAK Live Score, 3rd T20I: Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in series-decider in Dublin
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s team set to have new head coach, Dravid to step aside after T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Highlights: Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana guide India to 21-run win, 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 73/1 (6.0), Porel nearing fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 14: Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment