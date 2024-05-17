Indian sports wrap, May 17: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title in AITA National series

TENNIS
AITA National series: Viraj to meet top seed Uttam in title clash
Unseeded Viraj Chhoudhary beat Abhiudai Singh 6-3, 6-3 to set up a title clash against top seed Uttam Karthik in the under-16 boys section of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Friday.
The result
-Team Sportstar
CRICKET
Goswami Ganesh Dutt tournament: Sehgal Cricket Club beats Rajnigandha Achievers in semifibals
A fluent 129 off 91 balls with 20 fours and a six by wicket-keeper opener Chetan Bisht powered Sehgal Cricket Club to a six-wicket victory over Rajnigandha Achievers in the semifinals of the 49th all-India Goswami Ganesh Dutt cricket tournament at the Khalsa College ground on Friday.
Captain Prince Yadav (50) and the other opener Mohd. Arslan Khan (46) also played their part well in helping Sehgal CC chase the target of 283 set by Rajnigandha Achievers, with 5.3 overs to spare.
Earlier, Anmol Sharma’s 77-ball 97 with eight 4s and four sixes helped Rajnigandha Achievers pose a good total.
Chetan Bisht, who also executed three dismissals as the wicket-keeper, was declared the Kimati man-of-the-match.
In the final, to be played on Sunday, Sehgal CC will play Sporting CC.
The scores:
-Team Sportstar
