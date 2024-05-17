MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, May 17: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title in AITA National series

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Friday, May 17. 

Published : May 17, 2024 17:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

TENNIS

AITA National series: Viraj to meet top seed Uttam in title clash

Unseeded Viraj Chhoudhary beat Abhiudai Singh 6-3, 6-3 to set up a title clash against top seed Uttam Karthik in the under-16 boys section of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Friday.

The result
Under-16 boys (semifinals): Uttam Karthik bt Advit Tiwari 6-4, 6-2; Viraj Choudhary bt Abhiudai Singh 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles (final): Paranjay Siwach & Viraj Choudhary bt Avi Agarwal & Abhiudai Singh 6-1, 5–7, [10-8].
Under-16 girls (semifinals): Swasti Singh bt Aaradhya Meena 5-1 (conceded); Sara Hooda bt Simar Gill 6-2, 2-0 (conceded).
Doubles (final): Disha Kumar & Sara Hooda bt Aavika Sheoran & Pragya Sharma 6-1, 6-1.

-Team Sportstar

CRICKET

Goswami Ganesh Dutt tournament: Sehgal Cricket Club beats Rajnigandha Achievers in semifibals

A fluent 129 off 91 balls with 20 fours and a six by wicket-keeper opener Chetan Bisht powered Sehgal Cricket Club to a six-wicket victory over Rajnigandha Achievers in the semifinals of the 49th all-India Goswami Ganesh Dutt cricket tournament at the Khalsa College ground on Friday.

Captain Prince Yadav (50) and the other opener Mohd. Arslan Khan (46) also played their part well in helping Sehgal CC chase the target of 283 set by Rajnigandha Achievers, with 5.3 overs to spare.

Earlier, Anmol Sharma’s 77-ball 97 with eight 4s and four sixes helped Rajnigandha Achievers pose a good total.

Chetan Bisht, who also executed three dismissals as the wicket-keeper, was declared the Kimati man-of-the-match.

In the final, to be played on Sunday, Sehgal CC will play Sporting CC.

The scores:
Rajnigandha Achievers 282/9 in 40 overs (Anmol Sharma 97, Deepanshu Phore 50, Vishal Choudhary 3/31; Faizan Alam 3/59) lost to Sehgal CC 283/4 in 34.3 overs (Chetan Bisht 129, Prince Yadav 50, Mohd. Arslan Khan 46).

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

AITA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians up against Lucknow Super Giants; Toss at 7:00 PM IST; Sqaud, Predicted Playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 17: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title in AITA National series
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic Selection Trials: Aishwary Pratap tops men’s rifle three-position, Manu Bhaker beats Esha Singh in air pistol event
    PTI
  5. MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 17: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title in AITA National series
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony test on River Seine postponed, city official says
    Reuters
  3. In boost to Olympic ambitions, Istanbul moves closer to hosting 2027 European Games
    AP
  4. UFC 304 cards announced: Leon Edwards to defend title against Belal Muhammad; Aspinall vs Blaydes in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 16: Mahika Khanna sets up ITF Juniors semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians up against Lucknow Super Giants; Toss at 7:00 PM IST; Sqaud, Predicted Playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 17: Unseeded Viraj to face top seed Uttam for title in AITA National series
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympic Selection Trials: Aishwary Pratap tops men’s rifle three-position, Manu Bhaker beats Esha Singh in air pistol event
    PTI
  5. MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment