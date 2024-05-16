Indian sports wrap, May 16: Mahika Khanna sets up ITF Juniors semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri

TENNIS
ITF Juniots Tennis Tournament: Mahika Khanna sets up semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri Dandu
Mahika Khanna eased past fourth seed Prisha Shinde 6-3, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against top seed Laxmisiri Dandu in the girls section of the ITF Junior tennis tournament at the Vijay Khand tennis arena on Thursday.
The other semifinal will be between Aishwarya Jadhav and Jaya Kapoor.
In the boys section, top seed Kandhavel Mahalingam outplayed Tavish Pahwa for the loss of two games to set up a semifinal against third seed and champion of the last tournament, Praneel Sharma.
The other semifinal will be between Pradyumna Tomar and second seed Shanker Heisnam.
The results (quarterfinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
National Series Juniors: Sara Hooda reaches semis
Sara Hooda beat fourth seed Disha Kumar 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 in the girls’ quarterfinals of the AITA National Series under-16 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.
Sara will play Simar Gill in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be between top seed Swasti Singh and third seed Aaradhya Meena.
The results (quarterfinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Rutuja Bhosale reaches quarterfinals after beating Aoi Ito
Rutuja Bhosale outplayed Aoi Ito of Japan 6-2, 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Kurume, Japan, on Thursday.
In the €205,000 Challenger in Bordeaux, France, alternate entrant Harold Mayot beat Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
CRICKET
Goswami Ganesh Dutt tournament
Vision Panchal took three wickets and scored an unbeaten 19 to help Sporting Club to a four-wicket victory over Delhi Challengers in the semifinals of the 49th all-India Goswami Ganesh Dutt cricket tournament at the Khalsa College ground on Thursday.
Delhi Challengers scored 263, thanks to fluent knocks by Dheeru Singh (84) and Bhagmender Lather (72). Sporting CC reached the target with three overs to spare thanks to fine batting by Himanshu Rana, Hardik Sharma and Rishabh Drall.
Vision Panchal was declared the Kimati man-of-the-match.
In the second semifinal, Sehgal CC will play Rajnigandha Achiever on Friday.
The scores:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
