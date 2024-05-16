Indian sports wrap, May 16: Mahika Khanna sets up ITF Juniors semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri

TENNIS

ITF Juniots Tennis Tournament: Mahika Khanna sets up semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri Dandu

Mahika Khanna eased past fourth seed Prisha Shinde 6-3, 6-3 to set up a semifinal against top seed Laxmisiri Dandu in the girls section of the ITF Junior tennis tournament at the Vijay Khand tennis arena on Thursday.

The other semifinal will be between Aishwarya Jadhav and Jaya Kapoor.

In the boys section, top seed Kandhavel Mahalingam outplayed Tavish Pahwa for the loss of two games to set up a semifinal against third seed and champion of the last tournament, Praneel Sharma.

The other semifinal will be between Pradyumna Tomar and second seed Shanker Heisnam.

The results (quarterfinals): Boys: Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Tavish Phawal 6-2, 6-0; Praneel Sharma bt Adhiraj Thakur 6-1, 6-3; Pradyumna Tomar bt Aarav Chawla 6-3, 6-2; Shanker Heisnam bt Fateh Singh 6-0, 6-4. Girls: Laxmisiri Dandu bt Shaivi Dalal 6-3, 6-2; Mahika Khanna bt Prisha Shinde 6-3, 6-3; Jaya Kapoor bt Princy Mandagalla 5-7, 6-1, 6-2; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-1, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

National Series Juniors: Sara Hooda reaches semis

Sara Hooda beat fourth seed Disha Kumar 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 in the girls’ quarterfinals of the AITA National Series under-16 tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday.

Sara will play Simar Gill in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be between top seed Swasti Singh and third seed Aaradhya Meena.

The results (quarterfinals): Under-16 boys: Uttam Karthik bt Mohd. Shees 6-0, 6-1; Advit Tiwari bt Paranjay Siwach 6-3, 6-3; Viraj Choudhary bt Rohan Hariharan 6-2, 6-2; Abhiudai Singh bt Dishender Lamba 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. Under-16 girls: Swasti Singh bt Avika Yadav 6-2, 6-1; Aaradhya Meena bt Deepshika Vinayagamurthy 6-3, 6-4; Sara Hooda bt Disha Kumar 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; Simar Gill bt Sara Kandwal 6-3, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Rutuja Bhosale reaches quarterfinals after beating Aoi Ito

Rutuja Bhosale outplayed Aoi Ito of Japan 6-2, 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Kurume, Japan, on Thursday.

In the €205,000 Challenger in Bordeaux, France, alternate entrant Harold Mayot beat Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

The results: €100,000 WTA, Parma, Italy: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Jule Niemeier (Ger) bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-3. €205,000 Challenger, Bordeaux, France: Singles (first round): Harold Mayot (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2. €74,825 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Arjun Kadhe bt Gustavo Heide & Gabriel Sidney (Bra) 7-6(5), 6-3. $82,000 Challenger, Taipei, Taiwan: Doubles (quarterfinals): Ray Ho (Tpe) & Nam JiSung (Kor) bt Remy Bertola (Sui) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-4. $15,000 ITF men, Kingston, Jamaica: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Leo Borg (Swe) & Aryan Shah bt Amir Elbayoumy (USA) & Aleksandar Petrovic (Can) 6-2, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Maik Steiner (Ger) bt Siddhant Banthia 7-6(7), 7-6(4); SD Prajwal Dev bt Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2; Eliakim Coulibaly (CIV) bt Dev Javia 6-4, 7-6(7); Philip Henning (RSA) bt Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-0; Ishaque Eqbal bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-4, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Chirag Duhan & Maik Steiner (Ger) bt Luca Fantini & Giuseppe (Ita) 7-5, 6-4; Siddhant Banthia & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Tushar Madan & Arthav Neema 6-2, 6-1. $60,000 ITF women, Zagreb, Croatia: Doubles (semifinals): Emily Appleton (GBR) & Prarthana Thombare bt Mariana Drazic (Cro) & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) 7-5, 6-2. $60,000 ITF women, Kurume, Japan: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ruruja Bhosale bt Aoi Ito (Jpn) 6-2, 6-0. $25,000 ITF women, Bethany Beach, USA: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ashton Bowers & Mia Yamakita (USA) bt Martina Okalova (Svk) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 7-6(5), 6-3. $25,000 ITF women, Monzon, Spain: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ana Candiotto (Bra) & Tiphanie Lemaitre (Fra) bt Sharmada Balu & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-0, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Toyama, Japan: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Miyu Nakashima & Ayaka Ozeki (Jpn) bt Smriti Bhasin & Kim Haram (Kor) 6-1, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

Goswami Ganesh Dutt tournament

Vision Panchal took three wickets and scored an unbeaten 19 to help Sporting Club to a four-wicket victory over Delhi Challengers in the semifinals of the 49th all-India Goswami Ganesh Dutt cricket tournament at the Khalsa College ground on Thursday.

Delhi Challengers scored 263, thanks to fluent knocks by Dheeru Singh (84) and Bhagmender Lather (72). Sporting CC reached the target with three overs to spare thanks to fine batting by Himanshu Rana, Hardik Sharma and Rishabh Drall.

Vision Panchal was declared the Kimati man-of-the-match.

In the second semifinal, Sehgal CC will play Rajnigandha Achiever on Friday.

The scores: Delhi Challengers 263/6 in 40 overs (Dheeru Singh 84, Bhagmender Lather 72, Vision Panchal 3/38) lost to Sporting CC 264/6 in 37 overs (Himanshu Rana 53, Hardik Sharma 41, Rishabh Drall 37).

-Kamesh Srinivasan