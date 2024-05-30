MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri upsets World No. 2 Baek-Lee to reach quarterfinal

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa and Gayatri kept the Indian flag flying by eliminating Baek and Lee 21-9 14-21 21-15 in close to one-hour battle.

Published : May 30, 2024 16:56 IST , SINGAPORE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO” India’s Treesa Jolly (l) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (r) celebrate after wining.
FILE PHOTO” India’s Treesa Jolly (l) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (r) celebrate after wining. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO” India’s Treesa Jolly (l) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (r) celebrate after wining. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rising Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned world number two Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea to enter the quarterfinals at Singapore Open here on Thursday.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa and Gayatri kept the Indian flag flying by eliminating Baek and Lee 21-9 14-21 21-15 in close to one-hour battle.

This was world number 30 Indian duo’s maiden win from three meetings against the world number two Korean pair.

The Baek-Lee duo was error prone as Treesa and Gayatri held a commanding 18-9 lead before taking the opening game without much fuss.

But the Indians allowed the South Koreans to bounce back, committing unforced errors in the second game as the match went to the deciding third game.

ALSO READ | Singapore Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag suffer shock defeat in opening round

The rival pairs exchanged some powerful smashes and were locked 8-all before the Indian duo took a slender two-point lead at the final mid game break.

They continued to play with aggression and reeled off six points on succession to make it 16-9 and seal a memorable win.

In the men’s singles, world No. 10 HS Prannoy, seeded eighth, lost to Kenta Nishimoto, ranked 11th in the world, of Japan 13-21, 21-14, 15-21 in a 45-minute match.

This was the Indian’s fourth defeat against the Japanese from six matches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Singapore Open /

olympics /

H. S. Prannoy /

Gayatri Gopichand /

Treesa Jolly /

kenta nishimoto

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri upsets World No. 2 Baek-Lee to reach quarterfinal
    PTI
  2. Argentina Women’s footballers who chose not to quit over pay dispute wage fight from within
    AP
  3. FC Goa captain Brandon Fernandes set to part ways with the club
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 30: Rathika Seelan in quarterfinals of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore Open 2024: Sindhu squanders lead to go down to Marin in pre-quarters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri upsets World No. 2 Baek-Lee to reach quarterfinal
    PTI
  2. Singapore Open 2024: Sindhu squanders lead to go down to Marin in pre-quarters
    PTI
  3. Singapore Open 2024: Sindhu enters second round, Lakshya makes early exit
    PTI
  4. Singapore Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag suffer shock defeat in opening round
    PTI
  5. Singapore Open 2024: Aakarshi crashes out in tight round of 32 clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Singapore Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri upsets World No. 2 Baek-Lee to reach quarterfinal
    PTI
  2. Argentina Women’s footballers who chose not to quit over pay dispute wage fight from within
    AP
  3. FC Goa captain Brandon Fernandes set to part ways with the club
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 30: Rathika Seelan in quarterfinals of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore Open 2024: Sindhu squanders lead to go down to Marin in pre-quarters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment