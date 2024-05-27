Subhankar loses in semifinals of Austrian Open

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey lost in straight games to Indonesia’s Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo in the semifinals of the Austrian Open International challenge here.

The 30-year-old Indian, who had won the 2018 SaarLorLux Open Super 100, on Sunday suffered a 17-21 15-21 loss to Prahdiska in a 42-minute match at Raiffeisen Sportpark.

Subhankar, who was a member of the Indian men’s team that won the bronze medal in the 2020 Badminton Asia team championship in Manila, looked in good touch this week. He defeated Poland’s Mikolaj Szymanowski in round 16, Germany’s Matthias Kicklitz in round 32 and Austria’s Luka Wraber in the quarterfinals.

Men’s doubles pair of PS Ravikrishna and Akshan Shetty and Mixed doubles combination of Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj and Maneesha K suffered losses in the quarterfinals, while fifth seed Raghu Mariswamy and qualifier Tanishq Mamilla Palli lost in the second round in men’s and women’s singles.