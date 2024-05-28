Singapore Open 2024: Aakarshi crashes out in tight round of 32 clash

Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap’s campaign at the Singapore Open 2024 came to an end on Tuesday after she suffered a defeat to Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the round of 32 clash.
Kashyap went down fighting, losing 19-21, 20-22 in a closely contested match.
The Indian displayed good form but couldn’t quite overcome her opponent at the crucial moments. Choeikeewong edged past Kashyap in both games, winning by a two-point margin in each.
This loss marks the end of Kashyap’s run in the Singapore Open.
More to follow
