Singapore Open 2024: Aakarshi crashes out in tight round of 32 clash

Kashyap went down fighting to Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong, losing 19-21, 20-22 in a closely contested match.

Published : May 28, 2024 13:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Aakarshi Kashyap in action.
FILE PHOTO: Aakarshi Kashyap in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aakarshi Kashyap in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap’s campaign at the Singapore Open 2024 came to an end on Tuesday after she suffered a defeat to Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the round of 32 clash.

Kashyap went down fighting, losing 19-21, 20-22 in a closely contested match.

The Indian displayed good form but couldn’t quite overcome her opponent at the crucial moments. Choeikeewong edged past Kashyap in both games, winning by a two-point margin in each.

This loss marks the end of Kashyap’s run in the Singapore Open.

More to follow

