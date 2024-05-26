MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Malaysia Masters 2024: Sindhu’s title drought continues as she loses to China’s Wang in final

Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu lost to Wang Zhi Yi of China in the Malaysia Masters finals on Sunday.

Published : May 26, 2024 13:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu in action.
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu lost to Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-16, 5-21, 16-21 in the Malaysia Masters final on Sunday.

It was Sindhu’s first final of 2024 and the second seeded, ranked seven, Wang did not make it easy.

In a match that lasted for an hour and 19 minutes, Wang Zhi Yi made a spectacular comeback from trailing 11-3 in the final game to win the match with a 16-21 scoreline.

After beating World No. 20 Busunan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the semifinal, Sindhu was the only Indian in the tournament.

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Malaysia Masters final highlights

Against Wang, Sindhu began spectacularly as she used down the line smash and on the body shots to good effect in the first game. She took the first game quite comfortably in the end, winning it 21-16.

However, things turned upside down in the second game when Wang completely outplayed the 28-year-old Indian. Sindhu continuously erred while the 24-year-old from China didn’t let her breathe. Sindhu lost the game 5-21.

She did make a brilliant comeback after the second game drubbing, as she began the decider game with an attacking approach, once again attacking Wang on the body. Sindhu sat comfortably at 11-3 at the halfway mark before Wang made an impressive comeback, displaying a world class return game.

Wang went from 11-3 down to winning the game 16-21, continuing Sindhu’s title drought.

Sindhu will next compete at the Singapore Open super 750 tournament starting on Tuesday.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Malaysia Masters /

Wang Zhiyi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Masters 2024: Sindhu’s title drought continues as she loses to China’s Wang in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra: Not injured but don’t want to take risk before Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, highlights: PV Sindhu loses 21-16, 5-21, 16-21 to China’s Wang Zhi Yi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Malaysia Masters 2024: Sindhu’s title drought continues as she loses to China’s Wang in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, highlights: PV Sindhu loses 21-16, 5-21, 16-21 to China’s Wang Zhi Yi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Malaysia Masters 2024: Sindhu defeats Busanan, through to finals
    PTI
  4. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu battles past top seed Han Yue to move into semis; Ashmita falters at QF stage
    PTI
  5. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu survives scare against Sim Yu Jin, Ashmita stuns Beiwen to enter quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Masters 2024: Sindhu’s title drought continues as she loses to China’s Wang in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra: Not injured but don’t want to take risk before Paris Olympics 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, highlights: PV Sindhu loses 21-16, 5-21, 16-21 to China’s Wang Zhi Yi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxer Nitu Ghanghas working on power and skills, aims for World Championships and 2028 LA Olympics
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment