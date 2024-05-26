Malaysia Masters 2024 Final, Live Score: PV Sindhu takes 11-9 lead over Wang in first game

- May 26, 2024 12:5720-16
Wang had Sindhu on the backfoot in this rally but somehow manages to err as she hits it long and it falls outside backline.
- May 26, 2024 12:5619-16
Sindhu loses two points on the trot. Wang is very much in the game especially with her serving.
- May 26, 2024 12:5519-14
A good rally and Sindhu wins this time. Long shots and no one wanted to play that risky hit. Sindhu contains well and Wang loses the serve.
- May 26, 2024 12:5418-13
Wang is coming back into the game. Last two rallies has Sindhu on the backfoot with some power shots by Wang.
- May 26, 2024 12:5218-11
Wang tries to serve long but errs as the shuttle falls way behind the line.
- May 26, 2024 12:5117-10
Sindhu has upped her power game in the last 10 minutes or so. Attacking Wang’s body and the 24-year-old from China isn’t able to return well.
- May 26, 2024 12:5015-10
Sindhu finally errs. Another attempted power hit but it goes outside the side line.
- May 26, 2024 12:4913-9
Sindhu is returning well, moving Wang across the court. Wang hits one long and ends up getting out. She challenges but referee confirms it is out. Sindhu is controlling the game.
- May 26, 2024 12:4712-9
Change in shuttle as Sindhu serves after short break. Quick shots on the body by Sindhu and Wangs isn’t able to control her return.
- May 26, 2024 12:4611-9
Sindhu smashes this time. A cross-court smash and Wang has to dive to reach the shuttle. She hits it but couldn’t go past net. Sindhu takes a half-time lead.
- May 26, 2024 12:4510-9
Sindhu keeping Wang back. Surprises with power shots as well but Wang is ready to tackle. Sindhu ends up hitting too long and is outside.
- May 26, 2024 12:4310-7
Sindhu continues with her long shot tactic. Her height helps as Wang has to hit too far from Sindhu’s reach and ends up hitting out.
- May 26, 2024 12:428-7
Wang comes back after dropping two points. Powers her shot just past Sindhu’s reach down the court.
- May 26, 2024 12:417-6
Terrific defence by Sindhu this time. Wang attacks her on the body but Sindhu keeps it going. Wang surprises with a cross-court drop but it lands just outside.
- May 26, 2024 12:406-6
Wang with another smash. Sindhu tries to move her on all four corners of the court but to less effect.
- May 26, 2024 12:396-5
Another longer rally. Sindhu keeping shots long. Wang is quick on her feet and Sindhu nets.
- May 26, 2024 12:374-3
Sindhu has comeback well in the last two rallies. Wang serves with 3-3, Sindhu hits long and Wang nets on the return.
- May 26, 2024 12:34Sindhu 1-2 Wang
Long rally for the third point. Sindhu tries to contain Wang with long shots and smashes down the court to get her first point of the game.
- May 26, 2024 12:321st game
Wang to serve first. Sindhu returns high and Wang smashes it down the earn first point. 1-0.
- May 26, 2024 12:27All set
Sindhu and Wang are here at the Axiata Arena - Court 1. The players are warming up.
Big game for Sindhu. It has been a while since she has won a title or even qualify for the final.
Scores will read Sindhu-Wang for the game updates.
- May 26, 2024 12:18Women’s doubles final update
Japan’s Iwanaga and Nakanishi pair has beaten Korean pair of Lee and Shin 17-21, 21-19, 21-18.
- May 26, 2024 11:32When will PV Sindhu’s match begin?
The women singles final will be played right after the ongoing women doubles final between Iwanaga-Nakanishi and Lee-Shin concludes. Approximate start time 11:45 AM IST.
Well, the women doubles match has stretched to the third set that means Sindhu will have to wait a bit longer for her game to start.
- May 26, 2024 11:18Sindhu vs Wang head-to-head
Sindhu had lost to Wang at the Arctic Open last year but has defeated the Chinese twice in three meetings.
- May 26, 2024 11:09Wang Zhi Yi’s Road to final
China’s Wang Zhi Yi, ranked seventh, was the second seed coming into the tournament.
- beat Aakarshi Kashyap 24-22, 21-13 in round of 32
- beat Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo 21-10, 21-11 in round of 16
- beat Gao Fang Jie 23-21, 21-17 in quarterfinal
- beat Zhang Yi Maan 21-9, 21-11 in semifinal
- May 26, 2024 11:00Sindhu’s first final of the year!
P.V. Sindhu, ranked 15th, was the fifth seed coming into the tournament. She hasn’t won a title in the last two years - she had won the 2022 Singapore Open and finished runner-up at Madrid Spain Masters last year.
- May 26, 2024 10:55Sindhu’s road to final
beat Kirsty Gilmour 21-17, 21-16 in round of 32
beat Sim Yu Jin 21-13, 12-21, 21-14 in round of 16
beat Han Yue 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 in quarterfinal
beat Busanan Ongbamrungphan 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 in semifinal
- May 26, 2024 10:44Live streaming info
The Malaysia Masters 2024 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
- May 26, 2024 10:36Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Malaysia Masters 2024 women singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi in Kuala Lampur. Stay tuned for the live updates.
