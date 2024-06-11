Australian Open: Rout-Swain pair bows out in women’s doubles opening round

The Indian pair of Harshitaa Rout and Sruti Swain suffered a straight-game defeat to bow out in the opening round of the women’s doubles event at the Australian Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Rout and Swain were shown the door by the local pair of Dania Nugroho and Kai Qi Bernice Teoh 19-21 19-21.

Among other Indians in action, Abhishek Yeligar qualified for the men’s singles main draw.

Yeligar first beat compatriot Shashwat Dalal 21-14 21-5 and then Jie Ying Chan of Australia 21-15 21-14 to seal his place in the main draw.

He will be up against Israel’s Misha Zilberman in the opening round.

Former World No. 1 H. S. Prannoy will spearhead India’s challenge in the BWF Super 500 tournament and will take on Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in the men’s singles opening round on Wednesday.