Australian Open: Rout-Swain pair bows out in women’s doubles opening round

India’s Harshita Rout and Sruti Swain exits Australian Open after suffering a straight-game defeat in the opening round of the women’s doubles event.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 17:36 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The Indian pair in action against their Australian counterparts.
The Indian pair in action against their Australian counterparts. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Indian pair in action against their Australian counterparts. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian pair of Harshitaa Rout and Sruti Swain suffered a straight-game defeat to bow out in the opening round of the women’s doubles event at the Australian Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Rout and Swain were shown the door by the local pair of Dania Nugroho and Kai Qi Bernice Teoh 19-21 19-21.

Among other Indians in action, Abhishek Yeligar qualified for the men’s singles main draw.

Yeligar first beat compatriot Shashwat Dalal 21-14 21-5 and then Jie Ying Chan of Australia 21-15 21-14 to seal his place in the main draw.

ALSO READ: Satwik, Chirag lose No.1 spot; slip to third in BWF Rankings

He will be up against Israel’s Misha Zilberman in the opening round.

Former World No. 1 H. S. Prannoy will spearhead India’s challenge in the BWF Super 500 tournament and will take on Brazil’s Ygor Coelho in the men’s singles opening round on Wednesday.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

