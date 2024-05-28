MagazineBuy Print

Singapore Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag suffer shock defeat in opening round

Satwik and Chirag, who had claimed the Thailand Open Super 500 early this month, lost 20-22 18-21 to Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard of Denmark.

Published : May 28, 2024 18:53 IST , Singapore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Men’s Doubles Second Round match at the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Men's Doubles Second Round match at the All England Open Badminton Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete in the Men’s Doubles Second Round match at the All England Open Badminton Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the Singapore Open after suffering a shock defeat against Denmark’s world number 34 Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in the opening round, here Tuesday.

One of the favourites to win a gold medal at Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag, who had claimed the Thailand Open super 500 early this month, lost 20-22 18-21 to Daniel and Mads in a 47-minute clash of the Super 750 badminton tournament.

It turned out to be a dismal day for India as Aakarshi Kashyap and Priyanshu Rajawat also failed to cross the opening hurdle in singles competition.

While world no. 41 Kashyap lost 7-21 15-21 to Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong, ranked 42nd, Rajawat fought hard before going down 21-23 19-21 to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

ALSO READ: Singapore Open 2024: Aakarshi crashes out in tight round of 32 clash

Women’s doubles pair of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda also played their heart out before losing 12-21 21-12 13-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun.

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also lost 8-21 17-21 to Hong Kong’s Lee CHun Hei Reginald and Ng Tsz Yau in mixed doubles.

Top Indian shuttlers such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will begin their campaign on Wednesday.

