Singapore Open 2024: Sindhu squanders lead to go down to Marin in pre-quarters

Sindhu nosed ahead in the decider and maintained her lead throughout before Marin made a stunning comeback to seal her 12th career win from 17th matches against the Indian.

Published : May 30, 2024 15:32 IST , SINGAPORE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s PV Sindhu plays at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.
FILE PHOTO: India’s PV Sindhu plays at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s PV Sindhu plays at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

PV Sindhu blew away an 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar foe Carolina Marin in a thrilling three-game women’s singles pre-quarterfinal clash at the Singapore Open here on Thursday.

Fresh from her runner-up finish at the Thailand Open last week, the premier Indian shuttler took the opening game against her Rio Olympics final nemesis, but the Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13 11-21 20-22 in a one-hour, eight-minute battle of the BWF World Tour Super 750 meet.

Facing each other for the first time in seven months after their heated Denmark Open semifinal clash, the double Olympic medalist Indian reeled off five successive points to take the opening game.

But the Spaniard world No 3 bounced back strongly in a lopsided second game wherein she won six points on the trot and cruised to 17-7 lead before bringing the game on level terms.

Sindhu nosed ahead in the decider and maintained her lead throughout before Marin made a stunning comeback to seal her 12th career win from 17th matches against the Indian.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

Singapore Open /

Carolina Marin /

olympics

