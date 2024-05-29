MagazineBuy Print

Delhi High Court reinstates Equestrian Federation of India, stays appointment of adhoc committee

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea by Rajasthan Equestrian Association (REA) on May 24, had ordered appointment of an adhoc panel under justice Nazmi Wajiri to run the affairs.

Published : May 29, 2024 17:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Fouaad Mirza performs during the Asian Games.
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India’s Fouaad Mirza performs during the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The divisional bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of the Adhoc Administrative Committee (AAC) and gave back the control to the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

The Court also brought back the 20-member Executive Committee that had come into existence in the 2019 elections.

The Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea by Rajasthan Equestrian Association (REA) on May 24, had ordered appointment of an adhoc panel under justice Nazmi Wajiri to run the affairs of the EFI.

The federation, as an autonomous body, had challenged the decision and got a favourable decision.

“We had faith in the judiciary. We thank the court for hearing our concerns and delivering justice in this case. This is a crucial Olympic year and we want to stay focussed on providing the best-possible support to our athletes. This decision will help us in this endeavours of ours,” Col. Jaiveer Singh, the secretary general, said.

Related Topics

Equestrian Federation of India

