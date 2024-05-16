MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UFC 304 cards announced: Leon Edwards to defend title against Belal Muhammad; Aspinall vs Blaydes in co-main event

The UFC 304, which is scheduled to happen in Manchester, will be headlined by the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. 

Published : May 16, 2024 21:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Leon ( in picture) is on a whopping 13-fight winning streak while Belal will enter the octagon on the back of a 10-fight wining streak. 
Leon ( in picture) is on a whopping 13-fight winning streak while Belal will enter the octagon on the back of a 10-fight wining streak.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Leon ( in picture) is on a whopping 13-fight winning streak while Belal will enter the octagon on the back of a 10-fight wining streak.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 304, which is scheduled to happen in Manchester on July 27, will be headlined by the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. 

UFC CEO Dana White posted a video on social media platform ‘X’ to announce the fight cards. “The main event, Leon Edwards facing Belal Muhammad,” he said.

Leon is on a whopping 13-fight winning streak while Belal will enter the octagon on the back of a 10-fight wining streak.

This will be Leon’s third title defense. He successfully defended his belt twice against Kamaru Usman last year, which included a win by majority draw, a rare occurrence in combat sports.

Meanwhile, Belal’s most recent record includes wins against veterans like the USA’s Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns of Brazil.

Read our other UFC/MMA stories - HERE

The co-main event will feature interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall locking horns against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall will have some unfinished business to deal with Blaydes, considering their last match-up ended prematurely after the Englishman sustained a knee injury.

Aspinall captured the interim title in November last year with a first-round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich while Blaydes, in his most recent fight, defeated Jailton Almeida via a first-round knockout as well.

White also announced that Bobby Green will get his wish and face Paddy Pimblett on the card at the new Co-Op Live arena.

Related Topics

UFC /

Kamaru Usman /

Tom Aspinall /

MMA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Juventus coach Allegri gets two-match suspension, 5000 Euros fine for his behaviour toward refs in Cup final
    AP
  2. UFC 304 cards announced: Leon Edwards to defend title against Belal Muhammad; Aspinall vs Blaydes in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Toss delayed as rain intensifies in Hyderabad; 10:30 PM IST cut-off for five-over match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Queen’s Club to stage women’s event next year in run-up to Wimbledon
    AP
  5. India likely to play sole T20 World Cup 2024 warmup against Bangladesh in New York City
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UFC 304 cards announced: Leon Edwards to defend title against Belal Muhammad; Aspinall vs Blaydes in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 16: Mahika Khanna sets up ITF Juniors semifinal clash against top seed Laxmisiri
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 15: Olympic-bound Diksha, Pranavi to lead Indian contingent at German Masters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 14: Ananya Jain wins first round of ITF junior tennis tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 13: Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Juventus coach Allegri gets two-match suspension, 5000 Euros fine for his behaviour toward refs in Cup final
    AP
  2. UFC 304 cards announced: Leon Edwards to defend title against Belal Muhammad; Aspinall vs Blaydes in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Toss delayed as rain intensifies in Hyderabad; 10:30 PM IST cut-off for five-over match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Queen’s Club to stage women’s event next year in run-up to Wimbledon
    AP
  5. India likely to play sole T20 World Cup 2024 warmup against Bangladesh in New York City
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment