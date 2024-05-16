UFC 304 cards announced: Leon Edwards to defend title against Belal Muhammad; Aspinall vs Blaydes in co-main event

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 304, which is scheduled to happen in Manchester on July 27, will be headlined by the welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

UFC CEO Dana White posted a video on social media platform ‘X’ to announce the fight cards. “The main event, Leon Edwards facing Belal Muhammad,” he said.

Leon is on a whopping 13-fight winning streak while Belal will enter the octagon on the back of a 10-fight wining streak.

This will be Leon’s third title defense. He successfully defended his belt twice against Kamaru Usman last year, which included a win by majority draw, a rare occurrence in combat sports.

Meanwhile, Belal’s most recent record includes wins against veterans like the USA’s Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns of Brazil.

The co-main event will feature interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall locking horns against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall will have some unfinished business to deal with Blaydes, considering their last match-up ended prematurely after the Englishman sustained a knee injury.

Aspinall captured the interim title in November last year with a first-round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich while Blaydes, in his most recent fight, defeated Jailton Almeida via a first-round knockout as well.

White also announced that Bobby Green will get his wish and face Paddy Pimblett on the card at the new Co-Op Live arena.