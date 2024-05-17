MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?

MI vs LSG IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info for the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. 

Published : May 17, 2024 07:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Here is all you need to know before the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match.
Here is all you need to know before the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Here is all you need to know before the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the India Premier League 2024 Match 67 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

FOLLOW LIVE | MI VS LSG SCORE, COMMENTARY & UPDATES

Here is all you need to know before the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match:

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be played on May 17, 2024.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match take place?

The toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match on May 17?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the  Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the  JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympic Selection Trials: Aishwary Pratap tops men’s rifle three-position, Manu Bhaker beats Esha Singh in air pistol event
    PTI
  3. MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system in focus with rain threat over Bengaluru vs Chennai match
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Pandya’s Mumbai Indians or Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system in focus with rain threat over Bengaluru vs Chennai match
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Pandya’s Mumbai Indians or Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs CSK: What win margin does Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to qualify for Playoffs?
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympic Selection Trials: Aishwary Pratap tops men’s rifle three-position, Manu Bhaker beats Esha Singh in air pistol event
    PTI
  3. MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system in focus with rain threat over Bengaluru vs Chennai match
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Pandya’s Mumbai Indians or Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who will win the coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment