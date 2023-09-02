IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan hits fourth consecutive ODI fifty, emulates MS Dhoni’s feat

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan slammed his fourth consecutive ODI fifty during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday.

Walking in at a precarious position with India at 48 for three inside 10 overs, Kishan initiated India’s counter with a quickfire knock. The left-hander, considered India’s backup opener in the format, was featuring in his first innings at number five in ODIs, replacing first-choice ‘keeper KL Rahul, who is out injured.

Kishan reached his half-century off just 54 balls on the back of six fours and a six. Kishan attempted to switch gears after suffering from cramps but eventually holed out for 82 off 81 deliveries.

The 25-year-old’s knock came on the back of three successive fifties recently against the West Indies. Consequently, Kishan became only the second Indian wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to record four consecutive ODI half-centuries.

Kishan has racked up over 750 runs from 17 ODI innings with a century (a record-breaking 210 against Bangladesh) and six fifties to his tally.