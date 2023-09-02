MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan hits fourth consecutive ODI fifty, emulates MS Dhoni’s feat

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan became the second Indian keeper after MS Dhoni to record four consecutive ODI fifties in Pallekele on Saturday.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 18:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ishan Kishan in action for India on Saturday.
Ishan Kishan in action for India on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ishan Kishan in action for India on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan slammed his fourth consecutive ODI fifty during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday.

Walking in at a precarious position with India at 48 for three inside 10 overs, Kishan initiated India’s counter with a quickfire knock. The left-hander, considered India’s backup opener in the format, was featuring in his first innings at number five in ODIs, replacing first-choice ‘keeper KL Rahul, who is out injured.

IND VS PAK LIVE SCORE, ASIA CUP 2023 UPDATES

Kishan reached his half-century off just 54 balls on the back of six fours and a six. Kishan attempted to switch gears after suffering from cramps but eventually holed out for 82 off 81 deliveries.

The 25-year-old’s knock came on the back of three successive fifties recently against the West Indies. Consequently, Kishan became only the second Indian wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to record four consecutive ODI half-centuries.

Kishan has racked up over 750 runs from 17 ODI innings with a century (a record-breaking 210 against Bangladesh) and six fifties to his tally.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
