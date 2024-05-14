- May 15, 2024 01:42How does the points table look?
- May 15, 2024 01:38GOAL51’ Haaland scores for Man City!
Bernardo Silva passes the ball to De Bruyne, who draws the defenders towards himself and crosses to a release Haaland, who taps it in with his first shot in the match, in the penalty box.
- May 15, 2024 01:3850’
Manchester City tries to build from the back, with small passes but Hojbjerg gets the ball and then Son tries to find an opening with a shot from distance. Dias makes a good block to deny further chance.
- May 15, 2024 01:3649’ Save by Ederson!
Sarr passes to Johnson on his right, who tries to set up Son in the centre, but his shot is saved by Ederson. Proper end-to-end stuff this at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
- May 15, 2024 01:3447’ Another save by Vicario!
Kevin De Bruyne gets the ball in the box and shoots on target. Vicario, again, makes a great one-handed save to deny a certain goal.
- May 15, 2024 01:32Second half begins!
No change by either side as both teams walk out of the tunnel. City resumes the match after a tense talk in the team huddle just before second half kick off.
- May 15, 2024 01:31Separated priorities anyone?
- May 15, 2024 01:18HALFTIMEHalf Time!
A goal has eluded both sides as Manchester City continues to look for an edge before the final day showdown, with Arsenal watching on. Both have had chances but neither could really convert them.
- May 15, 2024 01:17OFFSIDE45’ What a defence by Spurs!
Foden crosses from the left to set up Haaland, whose shot is blocked by Van de Wen and then City shoots again and Dragusin stands in the way to deny a certain goal. The linesman eventually raises the flag but Dragusin was not aware.
- May 15, 2024 01:1543’ Chance for Man City!
Bernardo Silva attacks on the counter, carrying the ball into the box. But his left-footed curler hits a Spurs defender and lands safely into the gloves of Vicario.
- May 15, 2024 01:1443’
Pedro Porro’s foul gives City a free-kick, a chance to score through set-pieces. De Bruyne takes the free-kick, which is caught well by Vicario.
- May 15, 2024 01:1140’
Manchester City has dropped points just once in 2024 while playing away, against Liverpool in the 1-1 draw while Tottenham has not had a draw at home in the league this season - the only side to do so. As City fans watch, the contest looks to be ready for a tense second-half battle, with four minutes of regulation time left in this half.
- May 15, 2024 01:0938’ Chance for Manchester City!
Walker gets the ball along the right and sets up Gvardiol on the far post, who tries the spectacular on the volley, only to see the ball fly past the net.
- May 15, 2024 01:07YELLOW CARD36’ Bentancur into the book
Bentancur fouls Foden through a reckless challenge as City tries to attack on the counter and the referee books him in what is the first booking of the match.
- May 15, 2024 01:0533’
Hojbjerg passes he ball to Brennan Johnson, who carries the ball along the right flank, cuts to his left and tries a cross, which is saved Ederson and the ball goes out of play for a corner. Son shoots on receiving it but fails to keep it on target and the ball goes out of play off De Bruyne’s shin. The referee, however, gives a goal kick.
- May 15, 2024 01:0231’
Half an hour into the game and there has been nothing to separate the two sides. Bentancur and Foden have both come close to score and have been denied by good saved by Ederson and Vicario, respectively.
- May 15, 2024 00:5929’
Tottenham looks to stretch the opposition defence, with passes across the field as City forces the ball out of play for a throw-in in its favour.
- May 15, 2024 00:5625’
Spurs attack on the counter, with Son’s through ball received well by Bentancur. He tries to set up Johnson when Gvardiol comes to City’s rescue to deliver the clearance.
- May 15, 2024 00:5524’
Dragusin gets the ball at the back and tries to look for gap along the flanks when Kovacic pushes him down for a Spurs free-kick close to their own box.
- May 15, 2024 00:5322’
Foden and Walker combine again, with a through ball for the latter. Walker tries the cut-back pass for Foden only to see Romero spot it and clear it away.
- May 15, 2024 00:5120’
City has understandably looked the more aggressive side so far but its star striker Haaland has failed to create much problems so far.
- May 15, 2024 00:4918’
Romero’s header off the corner has the ball reach Son, who eventually loses the ball to City, Tottenham recovers the ball well but slows the attack with a back pass.
- May 15, 2024 00:4817’
Tottenham goes for an attack on the other end. Son gets the ball into the box, connects with Sarr, Bentancur and then, Johnson’s final shot is saved by Gvardiol for a corner.
- May 15, 2024 00:4716’ What a save by Vicario!
A failed clearance by Hojbjerg sees Foden get to the ball and shoots on target to force a one-handed save by Vicario as Calvert-Lewin could only watch. What a chance for City and what a save by the keeper!
- May 15, 2024 00:4514’
Foden switches play with a pass to his right to Walker. The Englishman sprints down the right flank, tries to get it back to Foden but Spurs clears for a corner.
- May 15, 2024 00:4412’
Manchester City gets a free-kick in the defensive midfield area and takes it quickly to set up Walker, who makes a run behind the defence. But he fails to reach it in time, giving a throw-in to the hosts.
- May 15, 2024 00:4110’
Following Spurs’ clearance, Sarr tries to start an attack against the run of play but fails to get the ball to Son, who was running for cover.
- May 15, 2024 00:39OFFSIDE8’ Chance for Man City!
Walker gets a long ball along the right flank, tries to set up Haaland but the ball, after a deflection falls to De Bruyne, whose shot flies off-target. The linesman eventually raises the flag for off-side.
- May 15, 2024 00:376’ Chance for Tottenham!
Maddison switches play with Brennan Johnson setting up Bentancur, who shoots on target, forcing a reflex save by Ederson. The first real chance of the game and Spurs had almost scored.
- May 15, 2024 00:354’
City looks to start an attack, with Gvardiola getting the ball to Foden, who tries to breach Spurs’ defence and just then Hojbjerg stops him in his tracks, stealing the ball off him.
- May 15, 2024 00:343’
Manchester City absorbs the pressure really well, with Dias getting the ball to Ederson, who kicks it away for Haaland. However, the match stops as he fouls Romero.
- May 15, 2024 00:32Kick Off!
Tottenham gets the ball rolling as home fans look on whether their side can secure Champions League football next season while the away fans expect a victory to keep their title-defence dreams alive.
- May 15, 2024 00:27Minutes to kick off!
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both have their players in the tunnel, shaking hands and exchanging hugs. This match can primarily decide how the visitors approach the final game, with Arsenal watching on closely.
- May 14, 2024 23:48How can the Premier League title race pan out?
- May 14, 2024 23:33Tottenham Hotspurs Starting XI:
- May 14, 2024 23:30Man City Starting XI:
- May 14, 2024 23:26STAT ATTACK: Man City!
- May 14, 2024 21:54Match Preview
Pep Guardiola said “history is in front of us” as he prepares his Manchester City team for a potentially tricky match at Tottenham on Tuesday that could ultimately decide the destination of the Premier League title.
City, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight English league crown, is one point behind leaders Arsenal but crucially have a game in hand.
If City beats Spurs, it will be able to seal the championship with a win at home to West Ham on the final day of the season on Sunday, when Arsenal hosts Everton.
Guardiola’s men are charging towards the finishing line, hitting 28 goals in their past seven Premier League matches and conceding just five times.
But the City boss, who said he was relishing the high-pressure title run-in, denied that the race was already effectively over.
City has never won a league match at Tottenham’s new stadium, which opened in 2019, and has not even scored a goal, though it won there in the FA Cup in January.
