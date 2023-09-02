MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Inside the India nets as Pakistan comes calling

From Kohli’s batting Suryakumar bowling leg-spin to Iyer and Bumrah’s comeback, take a look at India’s net practice ahead of its Asia Cup 2023 opener against arch-rival Pakistan.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 08:55 IST , PALLEKELE  - 3 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
India’s Jasprit Bumrah (left) Virat Kohli, second left, and Shubman Gill attend a practice session ahead of India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah (left) Virat Kohli, second left, and Shubman Gill attend a practice session ahead of India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah (left) Virat Kohli, second left, and Shubman Gill attend a practice session ahead of India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP

As the hustle and bustle of the media shuttling from the media box to the press conference room, chasing team buses and sharing pleasant banalities with the who’s who of cricket abates, the players head to the ground for practice ahead of a blockbuster Asia Cup match here between India and Pakistan.

With chants from a monastery nearby permeating the air at dusk, the Indian players seem to be in a meditative trance as they gear up for the clash. A near pin-drop silence is music to the ears as you can hear the unadulterated sound of the ball pinging off the middle of Virat Kohli’s blade as he steps out to deposit a spinner down the ground, sending the media scurrying for safety.

The star batter, on whose shoulder a lot is said to rest, is extensively facing Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in a quest to banish the demons of spin-bowling that have troubled him of late. But it is a length delivery from Mohammed Siraj that rises unexpectedly and thuds into his shoulder and ruffles him up. Kohli gives a thumbs up and leaves soon after.

FOLLOW | IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023

Shreyas Iyer, who takes turns with Kohli in taking on the bowlers, looks a little ginger. Touted as India’s antidote for quality spin-bowling in the middle-order, Iyer is coming off a back surgery and isn’t consistently middling the ball. He gets an inside edge off a couple of swipes, is beaten trying to drive Siraj and by the moving ball. He pokes a little jarringly at length deliveries outside off but finds his release through an uncharacteristic scoop shot off spin.

A heartening Mumbai Indians reunion is underway as Jasprit Bumrah, set to play in his first ODI in more than a year, sends Rohit Sharma’s back leg flailing with a nuclear-tipped yorker as the India captain scampers to dig it out. The skipper wouldn’t mind that at all! He had, after all, jokingly complained about India not having the services of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the nets to prepare for Pakistan’s pace assault.

Ishan Kishan, set to fill in for KL Rahul in the middle-order, looks at ease against both spin and pace, probably still riding the crest of a stellar ODI series in the Caribbean. He knows his spot is under intense scrutiny and has a point to prove.

READ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: India faces Pakistan with bigger objectives in mind

A couple of Sri Lankan fans have come from Colombo to Pallekele exclusively for Saturday’s box office affair. They are dyed in the wool Suryakumar Yadav fans, so much so that they look up at the ‘SKY’ while taking his name.

But Mr. 360-degree is rolling his arm over during practice, making up for the lack of a leg-spinner in the squad. He has Tilak Varma for company, his part-time skillset the only adaption of off-spin the Indians can afford.

On the other hand, true to his primary skillset, height and pace, Prasidh Krishna is consistently hitting the short-of-a-good length area and Hardik Pandya is happy to shoulder arms. But he has had enough soon, and he deftly ramps one over a non-existent third-man.

On the other side of the main strip, Pakistan has set up camp. Kohli and Rauf, the key characters of an enduring saga during the T20 World Cup Down Under, share a warm moment.

As captain Babar Azam had said, “There is mutual respect.”

But the clocks have been reset and the covers envelope the ground as the quaint town of Pallekele waits with bated breath, hoping the rain gods do not deprive it of the spectacle of an unrivalled rivalry.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
