IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Game to start on time as covers are off; Will rain in Kandy affect India vs Pakistan match today

India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.
This high-octane match marks a significant reunion, as the teams have not faced each other in a One-Day International (ODI) since their showdown at the 2019 World Cup in England, where India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 140 off 113 balls.
Despite the excitement surrounding this clash, there’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.
There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.
Most of the ground is still covered. A match official holds an umbrella at the centre but the broadcasters are still without one. There is a slight drizzle still but an enormous cloud buildup.
- Dhruva Prasad
Pallekele Weather Updates - September 2
Chances of rain - According to Accuweather.com
|Time (IST)
|07:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|03:00 PM
|07:00 PM
|Chances of rain
|40%
|60%
|58%
|58%
|60%
What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is washed out today?
India and Pakistan will share a point each if their Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele is washed out on Saturday. Pakistan will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage while India will need to avoid defeat against Nepal to make it to the next round.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details
What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 2.
Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match today?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
