IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Game to start on time as covers are off; Will rain in Kandy affect India vs Pakistan match today

India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

This high-octane match marks a significant reunion, as the teams have not faced each other in a One-Day International (ODI) since their showdown at the 2019 World Cup in England, where India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 140 off 113 balls.

Despite the excitement surrounding this clash, there’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Toss Update: IND wins toss, to bat first

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

Pitch Condition

The pitch looks dry with minimal grass covering. Luckily there are no evident signs of any dampness. #INDvsPAK#pakvsind#AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/Kufuur2bZ6 — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) September 2, 2023

14:05 PM IST: Covers are completely off!

14:00 PM IST: Covers are coming off!

13:55 PM IST: Light drizzle continues

Light drizzle. Covers being added every one in a while. And a local expert says light drizzle is riskier than a heavy shower. It may stay on for a long time, he fears #INDvsPAK#AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/jTiRCEg1E0 — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) September 2, 2023

Update from the Venue

Most of the ground is still covered. A match official holds an umbrella at the centre but the broadcasters are still without one. There is a slight drizzle still but an enormous cloud buildup.

- Dhruva Prasad

Precautionary measures

More covers. It's not heavy but the groundstaff ain't taking any chances #INDvPAK#AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/K4kcwSCI5y — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) September 2, 2023

13:30 PM IST: More covers coming in

Most of the ground has been covered while it drizzles. Hopefully the cloud buildup overhead is blown away by the wind, which is pretty strong. #INDvPAK#PAKvIND#AsiaCup2023#CricketTwitter@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/rhK4McdSFT — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) September 2, 2023

13:00 PM IST: Raining in Kandy, Covers on

12:05 PM IST: Drizzling in Pallekele

It was bright and sunny a while back but an ominous band of clouds is approaching and it is drizzling slightly now. #INDvsPAK#INDvPAK#PAKvIND#AsiaCup23#CricketTwitter@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/m4uFAlnPwA — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) September 2, 2023

Gloomy skies in Pallekele

Pallekele Ground gets ready to host the epic showdown between India 🇮🇳 and Pakistan 🇵🇰 today! #AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/ohGSJBTJ2e — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 2, 2023

Pallekele Weather Updates - September 2

Chances of rain - According to Accuweather.com

Time (IST) 07:00 AM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 03:00 PM 07:00 PM Chances of rain 40% 60% 58% 58% 60%

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is washed out today?

India and Pakistan will share a point each if their Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele is washed out on Saturday. Pakistan will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage while India will need to avoid defeat against Nepal to make it to the next round.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday's #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 2.

Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.