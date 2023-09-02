MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Game to start on time as covers are off; Will rain in Kandy affect India vs Pakistan match today

IND vs PAK LIVE, Asia Cup 2023 weather updates: A heavy rain threat looms over the India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele on Saturday.

Updated : Sep 02, 2023 14:33 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli (L) talks with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan (R) and Shaheen Afridi during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
India’s Virat Kohli (L) talks with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan (R) and Shaheen Afridi during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli (L) talks with Pakistan’s Shadab Khan (R) and Shaheen Afridi during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY

This high-octane match marks a significant reunion, as the teams have not faced each other in a One-Day International (ODI) since their showdown at the 2019 World Cup in England, where India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 140 off 113 balls.

ALSO READ
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Need to understand when to take risks and when not to, says Rohit Sharma

Despite the excitement surrounding this clash, there’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Toss Update: IND wins toss, to bat first

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

Pitch Condition
14:05 PM IST: Covers are completely off!
14:00 PM IST: Covers are coming off!
13:55 PM IST: Light drizzle continues
Update from the Venue

Most of the ground is still covered. A match official holds an umbrella at the centre but the broadcasters are still without one. There is a slight drizzle still but an enormous cloud buildup.

- Dhruva Prasad

Precautionary measures
13:30 PM IST: More covers coming in
13:00 PM IST: Raining in Kandy, Covers on

READ | IND vs PAK records in Sri Lanka

12:05 PM IST: Drizzling in Pallekele
Gloomy skies in Pallekele
ALSO READ
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: India faces Pakistan with bigger objectives in mind

Pallekele Weather Updates - September 2

Chances of rain - According to Accuweather.com

Time (IST) 07:00 AM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 03:00 PM 07:00 PM
Chances of rain 40% 60% 58% 58% 60%

What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is washed out today?

India and Pakistan will share a point each if their Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele is washed out on Saturday. Pakistan will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage while India will need to avoid defeat against Nepal to make it to the next round.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 2.

Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023 /

India /

pakistan /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, fantasy team, toss
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Game to start on time as covers are off; Will rain in Kandy affect India vs Pakistan match today
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Toss Updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, India to bat first vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss, to bat vs Pakistan; Playing XI updates, where to watch match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC 2023 ODI World Cup: Fan-doom on the rise
    Shayan Acharya,Amol Karhadkar
  2. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Narendra Modi Stadium — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh eyes improved batting effort in crucial match against Afghanistan
    PTI
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Toss Updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, India to bat first vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss, to bat vs Pakistan; Playing XI updates, where to watch match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, fantasy team, toss
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Game to start on time as covers are off; Will rain in Kandy affect India vs Pakistan match today
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Toss Updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, India to bat first vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss, to bat vs Pakistan; Playing XI updates, where to watch match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment