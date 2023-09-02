MagazineBuy Print

India vs Pakistan records in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK head-to-head ODI stats in SL

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: India and Pakistan have met in three ODIs in Sri Lanka, with the sides level at 1-1.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 08:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India beat Pakistan by three wickets in their last ODI meeting in Sri Lanka in 2010.
India beat Pakistan by three wickets in their last ODI meeting in Sri Lanka in 2010. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India beat Pakistan by three wickets in their last ODI meeting in Sri Lanka in 2010. | Photo Credit: AP

India and Pakistan will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY

While India holds the edge over Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs (7-5), the latter enjoys a superior overall record against the Men in Blue in the format.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats

The upcoming meeting, a first between the sides in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup, will also be just the fourth time they will play an ODI in Sri Lanka.

Two of the first three India-Pakistan ODI matches in Sri Lanka were abandoned with another bearing a No Result due to rain in 1997. Pakistan then beat India by 59 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the 2004 Asia Cup, courtesy of an all-round effort from Shoaib Malik (143 and 2/42).

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction

In their last meeting in the island nation, India pulled off a thrilling last-over win over Pakistan with Harbhajan Singh guiding his side home with the bat.

ALSO READ
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: India faces Pakistan with bigger objectives in mind

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the  Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast on the  Star Sports Network in India.

At what time will the IND v PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start in India?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

