IND vs PAK Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: India Playing XI updates, Dream11 fantasy team, squads

India faces Pakistan in its Asia Cup 2023 opener at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will meet Babar Azam’s men for the first time in an ODI since their meeting in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in Manchester.

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY

IND vs PAK Asia Cup - Pallekele LIVE weather updates

Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here is a look at how the Indian line-up may look.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan Playing XI

Pakistan has confirmed an unchanged line-up from its previous game against Nepal for its clash against India.

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023 Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Haris Rauf Team Composition: IND 5:6 PAK; Credits Left: 7

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).