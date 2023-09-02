IND vs PAK Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: India Playing XI updates, Dream11 fantasy team, squads

India faces Pakistan in its Asia Cup 2023 opener at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.
The Rohit Sharma-led side will meet Babar Azam’s men for the first time in an ODI since their meeting in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in Manchester.
Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here is a look at how the Indian line-up may look.
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan has confirmed an unchanged line-up from its previous game against Nepal for its clash against India.
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
