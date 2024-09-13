MagazineBuy Print

When a washed out Ashes Test resulted in the first-ever ODI

The game featured standout performances, including England’s John Edrich, who scored 82 off 119 balls, and Australia’s Ian Chappell, who made 60 off 103 balls.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 08:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Australia captain Bill Lawry is out for 27 after being caught by Alan Knott off Ray Illingworth during the first One Day International (ODI) between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia captain Bill Lawry is out for 27 after being caught by Alan Knott off Ray Illingworth during the first One Day International (ODI) between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
infoIcon

Australia captain Bill Lawry is out for 27 after being caught by Alan Knott off Ray Illingworth during the first One Day International (ODI) between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The first-ever ODI between England and Australia took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 5, 1971, and it was completely unplanned. When England toured Australia for the 1970-71 Ashes series, there were no ODIs scheduled. The first two Tests, in Brisbane and Perth, ended in draws, and the New Year’s Test in Melbourne faced constant disruptions from bad weather.

After heavy rain washed out the first three days of the Test match without a single ball being bowled, officials from the MCC and the Australian Board, along with two MCC officials, decided to organise a limited-overs game to give fans some action. This hastily arranged 40-over match later became recognised as the first ODI.

The game featured standout performances, including England’s John Edrich, who scored 82 off 119 balls, and Australia’s Ian Chappell, who made 60 off 103 balls. Australia successfully chased England’s target of 191 within 35 overs.

Following the success of this match, the ICC adopted the ODI format with 60 overs per side, leading to the inaugural Prudential World Cup in England in 1975.

