India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Here’s the head-to-head stats and records ahead of the third match of the tournament, happening at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 07:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be in focus as India takes on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be in focus as India takes on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI/AFP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be in focus as India takes on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI/AFP

India will be up against rival Pakistan on Saturday in the Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

While India has had the edge over Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs, the latter enjoys the advantage in overall ODIs played between the sides since 1978.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: India faces Pakistan with bigger objectives in mind

Here is a look at the key stats between the sides from the Asia Cup

INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 132
India won: 55
Pakistan won: 73
No Result: 4
Last meeting: India won by 89 runs (Manchester; June 2019)
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP ODIS
Matches played: 13
India won: 7
Pakistan won: 5
Last meeting: India won by 9 wickets (Dubai; September 2018)

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest wicket takers (ODIs)
INDIA
Anil Kumble - 7 wickets in 4 matches
Arshad Ayub - 5 wickets in 1 match
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 wickets in 3 matches
PAKISTAN
Saeed Ajmal - 8 wickets in 4 matches
Abdul Razzaq - 6 wickets in 3 matches
Aaqib Javed - 5 wickets in 2 matches
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest run getters (ODIs)
INDIA
Rohit Sharma - 367 runs in 7 matches
Virat Kohli - 206 runs in 3 matches
Virender Sehwag - 179 runs in 4 matches
PAKISTAN
Shoaib Malik - 428 runs in 5 matches
Younis Khan - 238 runs in 4 matches
Mohammed Hafeez - 180 runs in 2 matches

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

