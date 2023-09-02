India will be up against rival Pakistan on Saturday in the Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
While India has had the edge over Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs, the latter enjoys the advantage in overall ODIs played between the sides since 1978.
FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY
Here is a look at the key stats between the sides from the Asia Cup
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP ODIS
IND vs PAK Asia Cup - Pallekele LIVE weather updates
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest wicket takers (ODIs)
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Highest run getters (ODIs)
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
Latest on Sportstar
- Video: India is a good team, but not a complete one yet - Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez
- India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads
- IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: Toss, India vs Pakistan Playing XI updates; Pallekele rain in focus; where to watch match
- IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know
- 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Narendra Modi Stadium — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE