Video: India is a good team, but not a complete one yet - Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez

As another edition of the ODI World Cup beckons, former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez says the Indian team needs to sort out its knockout jitters to break the title jinx. 

Published : Sep 02, 2023 14:16 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya

Over the years, the Indian cricket team’s struggles in the knockout stages of an ICC tournament has been a cause of concern for the team management. Ever since clinching the Champions Trophy in 2013, the Men in Blue have failed to get over the line in the knockouts, despite consistent performances in the group stages. Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes India needs to figure out how to get past the knockout jitters.

Read the full interview here.

Related Topics

Mohammad Hafeez /

India /

Pakistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

