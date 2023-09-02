India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

India will start its Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Saturday.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Panya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Toss Update: IND wins toss, to bat first

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 2.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.