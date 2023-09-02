India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

India will start its Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Saturday.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Panya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info
What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 2.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup - Pallekele LIVE weather updates
Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match today?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match be played?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
SQUADS
