MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Here is how you can watch the India vs Pakistan match that will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Saturday.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 06:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India takes on Pakistan in the Asia Cup group fixture.
India takes on Pakistan in the Asia Cup group fixture. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India takes on Pakistan in the Asia Cup group fixture. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will start its Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Saturday.

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Panya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Toss Update: IND wins toss, to bat first

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 2.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup - Pallekele LIVE weather updates

IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

India /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss to bat; Shardul in Playing XI, where to watch match
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, fantasy team, toss
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Toss Updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, India to bat first vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC 2023 ODI World Cup: Fan-doom on the rise
    Shayan Acharya,Amol Karhadkar
  2. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Narendra Modi Stadium — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh eyes improved batting effort in crucial match against Afghanistan
    PTI
  4. IND vs PAK LIVE Toss Updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, India to bat first vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss to bat; Shardul in Playing XI, where to watch match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: India wins Toss to bat; Shardul in Playing XI, where to watch match
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, fantasy team, toss
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK LIVE Toss Updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, India to bat first vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment