Graham Thorpe took his own life after battling with depression and anxiety, reveals wife

Thorpe’s demise was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board and now his wife has revealed in an interview that he had a long mental and physical battle with himself before he took his own life.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 15:16 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Graham Thorpe.
FILE PHOTO: Graham Thorpe. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Graham Thorpe. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after a struggle with depression and anxiety fuelled by his failing health in the last two years, his wife Amanda has revealed.

The 55-year-old passed away on August 5. Thorpe’s demise was announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board and now his wife has revealed in an interview to former England captain Michael Atherton that he had a long mental and physical battle with himself before he took his own life.

“Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better,” Thorpe’s wife was quoted as saying by ‘The Times’.

“He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life.”

A ceremony was held before the start of a match between the Farnham Cricket Club and the Chipstead Cricket Club last Saturday in memory of Thorpe, which was attended by his wife and their daughters Kitty (22) and Emma (19).

“For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety. This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit,” she said.

ALSO READ | England captain Ben Stokes helped off field with possible hamstring injury ahead of Sri Lanka series

His wife revealed that despite his work assignments, Thorpe continued to suffer.

“Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work,” she said.

The report added that the family is now considering starting a foundation in his name.

Thorpe’s daughter Kitty said he was “not the same person” after a point and that he “could not see a way out”.

“He had loved life and he loved us but he just couldn’t see a way out. It was heartbreaking to see how withdrawn he had become,” she said.

“It was strange to see this person trapped in the body of Dad. That’s why we’ve been so happy that the many reflections have been about his life before this illness took over.

“I am glad that’s how everyone does remember him, rightly so, as the complete character he was,” Kitty added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Graham Thorpe /

England

