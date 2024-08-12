MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

England captain Ben Stokes helped off field with possible hamstring injury ahead of Sri Lanka series

The 33-year-old Stokes pulled up while running between the wickets as the Superchargers chased a victory target of 153 against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 08:22 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes, the England captain, during a Test Match.
FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes, the England captain, during a Test Match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ben Stokes, the England captain, during a Test Match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England captain Ben Stokes had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred domestic cricket competition on Sunday, raising concerns he could miss the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka.

The 33-year-old Stokes pulled up while running between the wickets as the Superchargers chased a victory target of 153 against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford. Stokes appeared to clutch his left hamstring as he was completing a quick single from the non-striker’s end.

Stokes, who had bowled 15 overs in the match, retired hurt on two runs with England teammate Harry Brook coming out to replace him.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh cricket team to arrive in Pakistan early after unrest at home disrupts training sessions

Asked about Stokes, Brook told Sky Sports: “It doesn’t look great unfortunately but I think he’ll be getting a scan tomorrow (Monday) and see how he is.”

Stokes led England to a 3-0 series sweep against West Indies last month. England opens its test series against Sri Lanka on August 21 at Old Trafford, with the third and final test at the Oval from September 6.

Stokes was alongside his teammates on the bench Sunday to watch the climax as the Superchargers won by seven wickets. He was on crutches as he shook hands with the opposition.

