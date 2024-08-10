MagazineBuy Print

Bangladesh cricket team to arrive in Pakistan early after unrest at home disrupts training sessions

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in two Test matches which are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 21:49 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Bangladesh’s Litton Das.
File Photo: Bangladesh’s Litton Das. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Bangladesh’s Litton Das. | Photo Credit: AP

The Bangladesh senior cricket team will arrive in Pakistan on August 13 after the political unrest at home disrupted the preparations for the two-match Test series, the PCB announced on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has accepted the invitation from the PCB in this regard.

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in two Test matches which are part of the ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be played at Rawalpindi from August 21 and 25 while the second match will take place between August 30 and September 3 at Karachi.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said they were delighted that BCB had accepted their invitation.

ALSO READ | SA vs WI, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Bavuma and De Zorzi lead South Africa to 344/8 against West Indies

“Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about comradery. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the (Bangladesh) players to showcase their skills and talent on the global stage” said Naseer.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury thanked the PCB for giving the Bangladesh cricket team the opportunity to have additional training in Pakistan.

“This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series,” he said.

Bangladesh will train at the Gaddafi Stadium between August 14 and 16 before traveling to Rawalpindi on August 17 to hold practice sessions from August 18.

This will be Bangladesh’s first tour to Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and a one-off Test in Rawalpindi.

