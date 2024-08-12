MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nepal to train at NCA ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 series

Nepal will train at the NCA facility for two weeks before heading to Canada to play the tri-series, also involving Oman. They are currently at sixth place on the League 2 table.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 17:15 IST , Kathmandu - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Nepal had visited India for a set of training matches, where they played Gujarat and Baroda at Vapi before flying out to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Nepal had visited India for a set of training matches, where they played Gujarat and Baroda at Vapi before flying out to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: ICC
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nepal had visited India for a set of training matches, where they played Gujarat and Baroda at Vapi before flying out to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: ICC

The Nepal cricket team will train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as part of its preparations for the Cricket World Cup League 2 series to be held in Canada.

Nepal will train at the NCA facility for two weeks before heading to Canada to play the tri-series, also involving Oman. They are currently at sixth place on the League 2 table.

“Rhinos are off to India to gear up for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Preparation Series! Training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for two weeks will sharpen our players’ skills and strategies. Let’s wish them all the best!” wrote the Cricket Association of Nepal on its official X page on Monday.

Some of the frontline Nepal players such as captain Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane were recently in Canada, playing in the Global T20 league.

Incidentally, Nepal had visited India for a set of training matches, where they played Gujarat and Baroda at Vapi before flying out to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Americas.

The Rhinos will aim to finish in the top four of the League 2 table by December 2026, allowing the team to make it to the CWC Qualifier.

Failing to secure a top-four finish would force the side to play the CWC Qualifier Play-off, from where the top four teams will make it to the CWC Qualifier.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cricket Association of Nepal /

Nepal /

National Cricket Academy /

T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nepal to train at NCA ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 series
    PTI
  2. AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in Pot 2, Neymar’s Al Hilal in Pot 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma apologises after laughing gas video
    AFP
  4. India in Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics review: Manu double and gut-wrenching near misses paint positive picture for future
    Santadeep Dey
  5. India in Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: Women paddlers steal the show with pathbreaking performances
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Nepal to train at NCA ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 series
    PTI
  2. Afghanistan T20 cricket league opens with star players set to appear
    AFP
  3. Graham Thorpe took his own life after battling with depression and anxiety, reveals wife
    PTI
  4. New Zealand announces squad for Tests against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka; Southee, Williamson included
    PTI
  5. WI vs SA, 1st Test: Athanaze heroics guide West Indies to South Africa draw
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nepal to train at NCA ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 series
    PTI
  2. AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in Pot 2, Neymar’s Al Hilal in Pot 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma apologises after laughing gas video
    AFP
  4. India in Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics review: Manu double and gut-wrenching near misses paint positive picture for future
    Santadeep Dey
  5. India in Table Tennis, Paris 2024 Olympics Review: Women paddlers steal the show with pathbreaking performances
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment