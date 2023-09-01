MagazineBuy Print

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Need to understand when to take risks and when not to, says Rohit Sharma

As India enters the last leg of the preparation for the World Cup with the marquee Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Rohit has hinted at returning to his old self for the big stage.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 21:18 IST , Pallekele - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the practice session ahead of the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Daddy hundreds. That’s the term associated with Rohit Sharma, the ODI batter. In the recent past though, the India captain - the only batter with three double hundreds in the 50-over-a-side format - has adopted a different strategy of preferring strike rate improvement over putting a price tag on his wicket.

As India enters the last leg of the preparation for the World Cup with the marquee Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, Rohit has hinted at returning to his old self for the big stage.

“I have played for so long, it’s important to use that experience and give the team what it needs from my end. My effort is to do that. In the last two years, I have played a different style of cricket, I have played taking a lot of risks,” Rohit said on Friday.

Preview | Asia Cup 2023: India faces Pakistan with bigger objectives in mind

Since the start of 2022, Rohit has tallied 632 runs from 17 matches, with a solitary hundred. While his average has dipped to 45.14 against 48.96 till the end of 2021, his strike rate has escalated from 88.90 to 109.15.

“I have to find that balance. I need to understand when to take risks and when not to. As a top order batsman, it’s (an) important role, to get the team to a good position. I need to learn to get into the rhythm and then play the long game better. I was taking more risks in the last year, but I failed to bring balance in doing so. I will try and do that now.”

Rohit in the past has shown his ability to walk the talk. If the India captain can regain his mojo of scoring big without letting his strike rate dip for the next two months, it will be a major boost to India’s hopes of lifting its maiden World title for over a decade.

