MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023: Won’t be long before Pathirana starts bowling with the new ball, says Sri Lanka coach Silverwood

Crediting him for being a quick learner, Silverwood said that the lanky 20-year-old would very soon be seen bowling with the new ball.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 10:34 IST , PALLEKLE - 3 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
Matheesha Pathirana celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed during Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pallekele.
Matheesha Pathirana celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed during Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Matheesha Pathirana celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed during Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood heaped praise on pacer Matheesha Pathirana after the latter’s career-best four for 32 reduced Bangladesh to a paltry 164 in an Asia Cup match here at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday.

Crediting him for being a quick learner, Silverwood said that the lanky 20-year-old would very soon be seen bowling with the new ball.

Asia Cup 2023: Asalanka, Samarawickrama, Pathirana lead Sri Lanka to five-wicket win over Bangladesh

“He has worked very hard, and he absorbs information very well. He will continue to develop, and it won’t be long before he has that new ball in his hand,” he said.

Pathirana was Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s go-to weapon at the death in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he picked 18 of his 19 wickets in the last four overs at a frugal economy of 8.01.

Against Bangladesh on Thursday too, Pathirana showcased his prowess with the older ball as he deceived Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman in the same over with slower deliveries to wrap up the innings.

However, what caught the eye was Pathirana’s control with a newer ball. He dismissed Shakib Al Hasan in the 11th over – his first –with extra pace and later put a stranglehold on the scoring with his disciplined line and length. His clever mixing of nose-and-toes lengths had Mushfiqur Rahim playing an uppercut straight into the hands of third-man in the 33rd over.

Silverwood revealed Pathirana has been working on bowling with the newer ball and had made a few changes to adapt and evolve into this new role.

“He came to the World Cup Qualifiers with us, and he did a lot of work on how to bowl with the newer ball. We did a couple of little tweaks – not so much to his action but more with the run-up. That just gave him access to the stumps and he found he got more control through that,” the coach said, adding that experience in the IPL had also benefitted the youngster.

It was a clinical bowling performance by Sri Lanka, which is missing three of its first-choice fast bowlers and star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga due to injuries. However, Silverwood saw the brighter side of it as the situation gave an opportunity to others.

“We have seen that when players are missing, it gives opportunity to other people as well. We managed to see [Dunith] Wellalage come back into the team and other people perform, whereas elsewhere they wouldn’t have got that opportunity. For me, as much as it hurts to miss big players, it is exciting to see the other talent come in and get an opportunity to shine,” he said.

Pathirana grabbed that opportunity with both hands and so did the rest of the bowlers, according to Silverwood.

“We had a bowling attack that had a little bit for everyone. We have off-spinners, left-arm spinners, fast bowlers and the X-factor in Matheesha. We had everything covered and I was happy with the combinations we had.”

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

Matheesha Pathirana /

Chris Silverwood /

MS Dhoni /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Won’t be long before Pathirana starts bowling with the new ball, says Sri Lanka coach Silverwood
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. US Open 2023: Jabeur battles past Noskova; Pegula crushes Tig to set up Svitolina showdown
    Reuters
  3. VIDEO: S.M. Arif recieves Hero Unsung Champion award from Mithali Raj at Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Telangana
    Team Sportstar
  4. Palace signs goalkeeper Henderson from Man United
    Reuters
  5. PSG signs young forward Barcola from Lyon
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Won’t be long before Pathirana starts bowling with the new ball, says Sri Lanka coach Silverwood
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Asalanka, Samarawickrama, Pathirana lead Sri Lanka to five-wicket win over Bangladesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. B Sai Sudharsan signs up for Surrey for remainder of County Championship
    PTI
  4. Why was Mehidy Hasan Miraz given runout with both batters on same side?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Kishan to replace Rahul as India keeper, middle-order batter against Pakistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023: Won’t be long before Pathirana starts bowling with the new ball, says Sri Lanka coach Silverwood
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. US Open 2023: Jabeur battles past Noskova; Pegula crushes Tig to set up Svitolina showdown
    Reuters
  3. VIDEO: S.M. Arif recieves Hero Unsung Champion award from Mithali Raj at Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Telangana
    Team Sportstar
  4. Palace signs goalkeeper Henderson from Man United
    Reuters
  5. PSG signs young forward Barcola from Lyon
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment