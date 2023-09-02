MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Afridi, Rauf jolt India top-order with four wickets

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: The 23-year-old bowled Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the fifth over before removing Virat Kohli in the seventh.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 16:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India's Virat Kohli, left, looks down after being bowled out by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup group A fixture.
India’s Virat Kohli, left, looks down after being bowled out by Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup group A fixture. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli, left, looks down after being bowled out by Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup group A fixture. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf ripped India’s top order with four early wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A fixture on Saturday at the Palekelle Stadium in Kandy.

ALSO READ
IND vs PAK LIVE Toss Updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit wins toss, India to bat first vs Pakistan

Afridi bowled Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the fifth over before removing Virat Kohli in the seventh.

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY

The 23-year-old set Rohit up with back-to-back short deliveries before castling him with an inswinger that nipped back in to negotiate the bat-and-pad gap and hit the top of the off stump. 

India's Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Pallekele.
India’s Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Pallekele. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India’s Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Pallekele. | Photo Credit: AP

ALSO READ
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know

He added to the damage by sending Kohli back, who attempted to punch the outside-off ball but was played on as the ball took an inside edge back onto the stumps to leave India struggling at 27 for two after 6.3 overs.

The left-arm pacer became the first bowler to bowl out Rohit and Kohli in the same ODI.

Afridi was joined by Rauf, who dealt another blow by dismissing new batter Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over on 14. India managed 51 for three at 11.2 overs before rain interrupted the play for the second time. 

India's Shubman Gill was clean-bowled by Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2023.
India’s Shubman Gill was clean-bowled by Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

India’s Shubman Gill was clean-bowled by Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Rauf further induced more damage by ending Shubman Gill’s on 32-ball 10. The opener struggled to get going and was dismissed to a 147 kph delivery by Rauf that crashed onto the stumps after nicking in.

India was left at 66 for four, with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya at the crease, facing a difficult task against the fearsome attack. 

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
