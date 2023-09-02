Pakistan speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf ripped India’s top order with four early wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A fixture on Saturday at the Palekelle Stadium in Kandy.
Afridi bowled Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the fifth over before removing Virat Kohli in the seventh.
AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY
The 23-year-old set Rohit up with back-to-back short deliveries before castling him with an inswinger that nipped back in to negotiate the bat-and-pad gap and hit the top of the off stump.
He added to the damage by sending Kohli back, who attempted to punch the outside-off ball but was played on as the ball took an inside edge back onto the stumps to leave India struggling at 27 for two after 6.3 overs.
The left-arm pacer became the first bowler to bowl out Rohit and Kohli in the same ODI.
Afridi was joined by Rauf, who dealt another blow by dismissing new batter Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over on 14. India managed 51 for three at 11.2 overs before rain interrupted the play for the second time.
Rauf further induced more damage by ending Shubman Gill’s on 32-ball 10. The opener struggled to get going and was dismissed to a 147 kph delivery by Rauf that crashed onto the stumps after nicking in.
India was left at 66 for four, with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya at the crease, facing a difficult task against the fearsome attack.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Afridi, Rauf jolt India top-order with four wickets
- Italian GP: Norris’s radio rants are no problem, says McLaren boss
- Avinash Sable, Live Updates from Xiamen Diamond League: Praveen begins with 15.91m leap in triple jump first round, Abdulla 15.86m
- India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Scorecard Updates, Streaming: IND 92/4 (118); India in deep trouble after four quick wickets; When and where to watch match today?
- Spalletti carries ‘giant’ Italian flag made by his mom to the national team bench
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE