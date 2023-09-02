IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Afridi, Rauf jolt India top-order with four wickets

Pakistan speedsters Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf ripped India’s top order with four early wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A fixture on Saturday at the Palekelle Stadium in Kandy.

Afridi bowled Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the fifth over before removing Virat Kohli in the seventh.

The 23-year-old set Rohit up with back-to-back short deliveries before castling him with an inswinger that nipped back in to negotiate the bat-and-pad gap and hit the top of the off stump.

India’s Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Pallekele. | Photo Credit: AP

He added to the damage by sending Kohli back, who attempted to punch the outside-off ball but was played on as the ball took an inside edge back onto the stumps to leave India struggling at 27 for two after 6.3 overs.

The left-arm pacer became the first bowler to bowl out Rohit and Kohli in the same ODI.

Afridi was joined by Rauf, who dealt another blow by dismissing new batter Shreyas Iyer in the 10th over on 14. India managed 51 for three at 11.2 overs before rain interrupted the play for the second time.

India’s Shubman Gill was clean-bowled by Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Rauf further induced more damage by ending Shubman Gill’s on 32-ball 10. The opener struggled to get going and was dismissed to a 147 kph delivery by Rauf that crashed onto the stumps after nicking in.

India was left at 66 for four, with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya at the crease, facing a difficult task against the fearsome attack.