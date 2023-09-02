MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Here is the preview, weather updates, dream11 fantasy team, predicted XIs, and live streaming info - all you need to know about the highly-anticipated clash.

Updated : Sep 02, 2023 14:39 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli (R) talks with Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (L) during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
India’s Virat Kohli (R) talks with Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (L) during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli (R) talks with Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (L) during a practice session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Pakistan will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES - ASIA CUP MATCH TODAY

Here is the preview, weather updates, dream11 fantasy team, predicted XIs, and live streaming info - all you need to know about the highly-anticipated clash.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Panya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Toss Update: IND wins toss, to bat first

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

Pitch Report
IND vs PAK: Form (Recent ODI results)

India: W-L-W-L-L

Pakistan: W-W-W-W-L

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 132
India won: 55
Pakistan won: 73
No Result: 4
Last meeting: India won by 89 runs (Manchester; June 2019)
INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP ODIS
Matches played: 13
India won: 7
Pakistan won: 5
Last meeting: India won by 9 wickets (Dubai; September 2018)
LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the  Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast on the  Star Sports Network in India.

At what time will the IND v PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start in India?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

WEATHER UPDATE

This high-octane match between India and Pakistan marks a significant reunion, as the teams have not faced each other in a One-Day International (ODI) since their showdown at the 2019 World Cup in England, where the men in blue thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 140 off 113 balls.

Despite the excitement surrounding this clash, there’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK Asia Cup - Pallekele LIVE weather updates

Predicted XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Dream11
ALSO READ
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Need to understand when to take risks and when not to, says Rohit Sharma
India vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Iftikhar Ahmed
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Haris Rauf
Team Composition: IND 5:6 PAK; Credits Left: 7
PREVIEW

Fitness test for one side. Carrying the form for another. And the last leg for the World Cup preparations for both the sides. All these objectives will be paused for eight hours at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of hilly Kandy starting Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK Head-to-head stats

After all, it’s India vs Pakistan time. That too in the Asia Cup. And the same stands and grass banks that wore a deserted look on Thursday for Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh - the other fierce inter-continental rivalry - will be choc-a-bloc.

The tournament may have already witnessed two games, but the Asia Cup will actually come alive on Saturday when Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam walk out for the toss.

With the political situation resulting in bilateral cricket taking a break, the fans are hoping to witness five - at least three - clashes between both outfits over the next ten weeks. Such is the rarity of witnessing both teams in action that the hostile neighbours have not faced each other in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup.

CHECK OUT THE FULL IND VS PAK PREVIEW HERE

- Amol Karhadkar

INDIA vs PAKISTAN SQUADS

SQUADS
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).
Pakistan
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

