IND vs PAK LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2023: Weather, Dream11, Pitch Report, Probable XIs, Live Streaming Info, When & Where to Watch? - All You Need To Know

India and Pakistan will lock horns in an Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

Here is the preview, weather updates, dream11 fantasy team, predicted XIs, and live streaming info - all you need to know about the highly-anticipated clash.

Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Panya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Toss Update: IND wins toss, to bat first

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks dry with minimal grass covering. Luckily there are no evident signs of any dampness. #INDvsPAK#pakvsind#AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/Kufuur2bZ6 — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) September 2, 2023

IND vs PAK: Form (Recent ODI results)

India: W-L-W-L-L

Pakistan: W-W-W-W-L

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS Matches played: 132 India won: 55 Pakistan won: 73 No Result: 4 Last meeting: India won by 89 runs (Manchester; June 2019) INDIA VS PAKISTAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ASIA CUP ODIS Matches played: 13 India won: 7 Pakistan won: 5 Last meeting: India won by 9 wickets (Dubai; September 2018)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

At what time will the IND v PAK Asia Cup 2023 match start in India?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

WEATHER UPDATE

This high-octane match between India and Pakistan marks a significant reunion, as the teams have not faced each other in a One-Day International (ODI) since their showdown at the 2019 World Cup in England, where the men in blue thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s 140 off 113 balls.

Despite the excitement surrounding this clash, there’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Predicted XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Dream11

India vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023 Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Haris Rauf Team Composition: IND 5:6 PAK; Credits Left: 7

PREVIEW

Fitness test for one side. Carrying the form for another. And the last leg for the World Cup preparations for both the sides. All these objectives will be paused for eight hours at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of hilly Kandy starting Saturday afternoon.

After all, it’s India vs Pakistan time. That too in the Asia Cup. And the same stands and grass banks that wore a deserted look on Thursday for Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh - the other fierce inter-continental rivalry - will be choc-a-bloc.

The tournament may have already witnessed two games, but the Asia Cup will actually come alive on Saturday when Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam walk out for the toss.

With the political situation resulting in bilateral cricket taking a break, the fans are hoping to witness five - at least three - clashes between both outfits over the next ten weeks. Such is the rarity of witnessing both teams in action that the hostile neighbours have not faced each other in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup.

- Amol Karhadkar

INDIA vs PAKISTAN SQUADS