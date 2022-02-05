Rohit Sharma's India seeks winning start against West Indies in 1000th ODI

None of the players from the current team were born when India played its first-ever ODI in July 1974. Head coach Rahul Dravid was just one-and-a-half-year-old when Ajit Wadekar's men took on England in the iconic fixture at the Headingley.

But on Sunday, they will be part of history when India plays its 1000th ODI against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The COVID-19 protocols have forced the BCCI to host the series in an empty stadium, with the buzz missing in the city.

But for Rohit and India, this series is crucial. After missing out on the tour of South Africa due to injury, this will be Rohit’s first assignment as a regular ODI captain. Keeping in mind the fact that the 2023 World Cup - to be held at home - is just a year-and-a-half away, India would ideally want to get into the groove for the showpiece event.

In the pre-match media interaction, Rohit said he wants to ‘take up from where Virat Kohli had left’, and with an ICC trophy missing in its cabinet since 2013, the next few home series - against the West Indies and Sri Lanka - will give the Indian management an idea of the areas that need work. Rohit admits ‘clarity of roles’ is important.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the camp has forced the team to leave out Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad. With the three top-order batters out of the reckoning and Mayank Agarwal still in mandatory quarantine, young Ishan Kishan, who was initially not part of the ODI side, is set to open the innings with Rohit, who will be playing a 50-over game for the first time since March 2021.

The focus, however, will be on Kohli. After being removed as the ODI captain in December last year, Kohli featured in the limited-overs series against South Africa and scored 116 runs in three games - including two half-centuries. And the seasoned campaigner would be hoping to keep the momentum going in the home conditions.

In the South Africa series, the middle-order lacked intent. Except for Rishabh Pant’s knock in the second game, no one could deliver.

As far as bowling is concerned, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back in the fold. Rohit has indicated that he would not ‘rush things’ with Kuldeep, who played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in 2021.

With young googly bowler Ravi Bishnoi in the squad, it would be interesting to see whether he makes his debut on Sunday. The fast-bowling unit has seasoned campaigners Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Batting firepower

Meanwhile, West Indies will be brimming with confidence after its recent T20I series win against England. However, the touring party will be wary of the different format and conditions.

The team will rely on captain Kieron Pollard and power-hitter Nicholas Pooran. The absence of Shimron Hetmyer could hurt the side, even though it features match-winners like Darren Bravo and Shai Hope. The bowling department will be spearheaded by Jason Holder, with Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein giving him company.