MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian team will meet New Zealand (July 27), Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in its Pool-B engagements.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 18:39 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
India’s hockey team players during a practice session at Yves du Manoir stadium in Paris on Friday 26 July 2024.
India’s hockey team players during a practice session at Yves du Manoir stadium in Paris on Friday 26 July 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s hockey team players during a practice session at Yves du Manoir stadium in Paris on Friday 26 July 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Backed by good preparation and acclimatisation, the Indian hockey team’s approach ahead of its opening match against New Zealand is calm. Its primary aim? — improve the colour of its Tokyo bronze medal in the Paris Olympics at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, here on Saturday.

Following a series of matches against top teams in the FIH Pro League, and preparatory camps in Bengaluru and Europe, the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit, supported by mental trainer Paddy Upton and adventurer Mike Horn, who were part of the support staff under coach Gary Kirsten and contributed to the Indian cricket team’s 2011 World Cup triumph, was down to fine-tune its game behind closed doors on the eve of the crucial match.

India will aim to start on a high and gain momentum with a win against New Zealand. “Our focus is to improve match by match. We are fully ready for tomorrow’s match. We have analysed them well. We have worked on minor fine-tuning today,” Harmanpreet told Sportstar.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics Boxing Draw - Challenging road ahead for India’s women boxers at 2024 Games

“We came here on July 20. So, we had almost one week (to acclimatise). The ground is good. We had three good matches in Holland. We are looking forward to playing well.”

The sessions with Upton have helped the players calm their nerves before the big event. “We are relaxed. You need to be mentally calm and physically fit. We have worked on it. I think it will definitely help us in this tournament,“ Upton said.

“All the players are very calm. All of us know what their target is and what they have to do,” added Upton.

Harmanpreet was delighted to be playing at the historic venue, the only venue of the 1924 Olympics to be used for the Games after a century and wanted to make it more memorable for Team India. “I saw it (the fact) yesterday. It is a good opportunity that after 100 years it is happening here again.

We should win it and take the gold medal and make it memorable.”

The Indian team, which will meet Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in its other Pool-B engagements, chose to skip the opening ceremony as it wanted to focus on their first match.

Related Topics

India /

Harmanpreet Singh /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. SL vs PAK LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Sri Lanka opts to bowl vs Pakistan; Winner to play India in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: When and where to watch the opening ceremony today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: How an Indian jacket is set to dominate shooting in the French capital
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 26: Punjab FC signs Croatian Midfielder Filip Mrzlijak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: When and where to watch the opening ceremony today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics sets benchmark for gender equality with record numbers and women athletes as showstoppers
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Paolini hunting medals, and Rafa selfie
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nadal trains ahead of doubles opener despite injury worries
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. SL vs PAK LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Sri Lanka opts to bowl vs Pakistan; Winner to play India in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: When and where to watch the opening ceremony today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: How an Indian jacket is set to dominate shooting in the French capital
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 26: Punjab FC signs Croatian Midfielder Filip Mrzlijak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment