MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand T20 series

The Black Caps will arrive in Islamabad on April 14 and play three matches in Rawalpindi on April 18, 20 and 21, with the last two scheduled for Lahore on April 25 and 27.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 17:49 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The PCB said its squad for the series will be announced soon.
FILE PHOTO: The PCB said its squad for the series will be announced soon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The PCB said its squad for the series will be announced soon. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s cricket board on Wednesday released an itinerary for New Zealand’s five-match Twenty20 international tour next month, as both sides prepare for the World Cup in June.

The Black Caps will arrive in Islamabad on April 14 and play three matches in Rawalpindi on April 18, 20 and 21, with the last two scheduled for Lahore on April 25 and 27.

“We hope to have a competitive series which is a key part of our build-up for the World Cup,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director of international cricket Usman Wahla.

Pakistan will also play two T20Is in Ireland and four in England in May, before flying to the international mega-event co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies.

The touring New Zealanders will be without key players in Pakistan, including Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson as all will be featuring in the Indian Premier League.

The PCB said its squad for the series will be announced soon.

Schedule:
April 18: First T20I, Rawalpindi
April 20: Second T20I, Rawalpindi
April 21: Third T20I, Rawalpindi
April 25: Fourth T20I, Lahore
April 27: Fifth T20I, Lahore

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan /

New Zealand /

Kane Williamson /

Trent Boult /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand T20 series
    AFP
  2. EURO 2024: Ramsey named in Wales playoff squad; Low replaces Lockyer who had heart attack in 2023
    AFP
  3. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario points table updated: RCB qualifies for Playoffs, joins DC and MI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to help Indian men’s hockey team in Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 248/5, needs 290 more; Wadkar fights on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand T20 series
    AFP
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Dravid lauds “deserving” debutants after series win against England
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: After seven years of international cricket, I know how to read wickets, says Kuldeep
    Shayan Acharya
  4. BAN vs SL, 2nd T20I: Shanto scores fifty as Bangladesh wins by eight wickets to level series
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India looks to stamp domination against England at picturesque Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand T20 series
    AFP
  2. EURO 2024: Ramsey named in Wales playoff squad; Low replaces Lockyer who had heart attack in 2023
    AFP
  3. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario points table updated: RCB qualifies for Playoffs, joins DC and MI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to help Indian men’s hockey team in Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 248/5, needs 290 more; Wadkar fights on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment