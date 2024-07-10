The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday following the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last month.
The 2009 champion lost to tournament debutant and co-host United States before crashing out in the group stage of the 20-team tournament.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board ... has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup,” the PCB said in a statement.
READ | Gautam Gambhir appointed as Indian men’s cricket team head coach
Razzaq was a member of both the men’s and women’s selection committee. Wahab remained the face of the men’s seven-member selection committee even after he was removed as panel chief earlier this year.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had promised major changes in the wake of the team’s performances at the World Cup.
Latest on Sportstar
- PCB sacks selectors Wahaz Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024
- No bed of roses - Scaloni hails Argentina’s grit after making Copa America 2024 final
- Wimbledon 2024: Paolini pummels Navarro to book semifinal with Vekic
- Euro 2024: Koeman shrugs off Dutch travel disruption, says team is ready for semifinal
- Euro 2024: Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE