PCB sacks selectors Wahaz Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after disappointing T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan, the 2009 champion, lost to tournament debutant and co-host United States before crashing out in the group stage of the 20-team tournament.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 11:19 IST , LAHORE, PAKISTAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Wahaz Riaz.
FILE PHOTO: Wahaz Riaz. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Wahaz Riaz. | Photo Credit: AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday following the team’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last month.

The 2009 champion lost to tournament debutant and co-host United States before crashing out in the group stage of the 20-team tournament.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board ... has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup,” the PCB said in a statement.

Razzaq was a member of both the men’s and women’s selection committee. Wahab remained the face of the men’s seven-member selection committee even after he was removed as panel chief earlier this year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had promised major changes in the wake of the team’s performances at the World Cup. 

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Wahab Riaz /

Abdul Razzaq /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment