Magala, Jansen return to South Africa ODI squad for England series

South Africa have handed recalls to all-rounders Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen for the three-match home One-Day International series against England that starts later this month

Reuters
18 January, 2023 18:44 IST
South Africa’s Marco Jansen.

South Africa's Marco Jansen. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa have handed recalls to all-rounders Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen for the three-match home One-Day International series against England that starts later this month.

Temba Bavuma has retained the captaincy despite a poor run of form in white ball cricket in what is a squad with a familiar look to it.

With newly appointed white-ball team coach Rob Walter starting his contract on February 1 as he returns to South Africa from seven years working in New Zealand, new coach of the test side Shukri Conrad will lead the squad.

The series starts in Bloemfontein on January 27 and will conclude in Kimberley five days later. The teams last met in a three-match series in England last July that finished 1-1 after the final game in Leeds was abandoned due to rain.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. 

