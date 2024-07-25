On a wild opening day for the Olympic men’s football tournament, the United States came within the width of the crossbar from taking the lead against host nation France.

Within moments, Alexandre Lacazette had the ball in the back of the Americans’ net — and when Michael Olise added a second for France, it was on its way to a 3-0 win.

“It was unfortunate — on another day maybe it goes in,” said Djordje Mihailovic, whose long-range effort came back off the bar when the Group A game in Marseille was still goalless in the second half.

“I think most importantly, (we need to) emotionally recover because we were in the game for the first 70 minutes, even after they scored, we responded very well,” he said.

USA looked like it could produce an upset when repeatedly opening France up in the first Olympic game for American men since 2008.

“I can’t say anything to the players. They were in the right spot,” U.S. coach Marko Mitrovic said. “I have that feeling inside that we didn’t deserve to lose this way.”

The United States never came closer than Mihailovic’s effort, and France made the most of its fortune — responding with stunning strikes from Lacazette in the 61st minute and Olise in the 68th.

Loic Bade added the third with a header in the 85th.

“I knew it was going to be tough. You guys never give up,” France coach Thierry Henry told American reporters afterwards. “That fighting spirit is always in you. You always believe that you can come back. I know that. I played in MLS, I coached in MLS, so I know that’s something that you have.”

The win saw France move to the top of Group A, ahead of New Zealand, which beat Guinea 2-1.

Japan, Iraq register wins while Israel plays out draw with Mali

Shunsuke Mito and Shota Fujio scored two goals each in Japan’s rout of Paraguay in Group D.

Japan took full advantage of Paraguay being reduced to 10 men in Bordeaux when Wilder Vera was sent off in the 25th by scoring four goals in the second half. Vera was shown red following a VAR review of a foul on Yu Hirakawa.

Rihito Yamamoto made it 3-0 six minutes later and Fujio, who came on for Mito in the in the 73rd, rounded off the win with goals in the 81st and 87th.

Substitute Ali Jasim came on to seal a comeback win for Iraq against Ukraine in Group B. Ukraine had led through Valentyn Rubchynskyi’s opener in the 53rd in Lyon, but Iraq was quickly given the chance to level from the penalty spot.

Aymen Hussein converted in the 56th and Ali struck the winner in the 75th. Iraq is top of the group, level with Morocco on three points.

Egypt and the Dominican Republic played to a scoreless draw in Group C in Nantes. Peter Gonzalez’s apparent goal for debutant Dominican Republic early in the match was called back because of a foul in the run-up.

Egypt has been to the Olympics 13 times, the most by an African nation, but has never finished higher than fourth. The team made the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games.

Mali came back from a goal down to tie Israel at Parc des Princes in Paris in Group D. Israel took the lead through an own goal from Mali defender Hamidou Diallo before Cheickna Doumbia headed into the bottom corner to even the game.