Kuldeep Yadav added to India’s squad for third ODI vs Bangladesh

Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh while a call on captain Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Tests vs Bangladesh will be taken later.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 11:49 IST
Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India’s squad for the third and final ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India’s squad for the third and final ODI. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the squad for the third and final ODI following a spate of injury concerns.

India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The BCCI medical team assessed him, and he underwent scans at a local hospital. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later.

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. He has since been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the second ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh:
KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

