AFG vs SL: Mohammad Nabi hits fastest fifty for Afghanistan in ODIs

Allrounder Mohammad Nabi has scored the fastest fifty for Afghanistan in ODIs, in 24 balls, during the Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.
Coming into bat at number six, Nabi hit six fours and three sixes to reach his fifty.
Before Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman had the record of scoring fastest for Afghanistan in 27 balls against Pakistan earlier this year.
Fastest 50 for Afghanistan in ODIs
1) Mohammad Nabi - 24 balls
2) Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 26 balls vs Pakistan
3) Rashid Khan - 27 balls vs Ireland
Overall, South Africa’s AB De Villiers holds the record of scoring the fastest ODI fifty in 16 balls against West Indies in 2015.
Fastest 50 in ODIs
1) AB De Villiers - 16 balls vs West Indies, 2015
2) Sanath Jayasuriya - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 1996
3) Kusal Perera - 17 balls vs Pakistan, 2015
