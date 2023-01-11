PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the second ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan clinched a convincing six-wicket win in the first ODI, largely aided by fifties from Fakhar Zaman (56), Babar Azam (66) and Mohammad Rizwan (77*) and Naseem Shah’s five for 57, which restricted the Kiwis to a middling 255 for nine.

PAK VS NZ 2ND ODI PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Pakistan

The host had a good outing in the first ODI and is unlikely to change the winning combination, unless there are injury concerns. This could mean that vice-captain Shan Masood could yet again find himself outside the playing XI.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim.

New Zealand

Despite the defeat, the Kiwis may retain their team from the first ODI. Lockie Ferguson was particularly expensive, going at 6.37 runs an over, and a swap with Blair Tickner appears to be the only change New Zealand could make. Doug Bracewell replaced the injured Matt Henry in the squad, but his availability is doubtful.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson/Blair Tickner.

PAK VS NZ 2ND ODI DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (vc), Fakhar Zaman All-rounders: Michael Bracewell (c), Mohammad Nawaz Bowlers: Tim Southee, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Team Composition: PAK 7:4 NZ Credits Left: 13.0

TOP 5 PERFORMERS OF PREVIOUS MATCH

Player Points Batting Bowling Naseem Shah 161 - 5/57 Michael Bracewell 115 43 (42) 2/44 Mohammad Rizwan 93 77* (86) - Babar Azam 89 66 (82) - Fakhar Zaman 79 56 (74) -

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan (last five ODIs): W W W W W

New Zealand (last five ODIs): L W L L L