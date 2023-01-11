Cricket

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Here are the fantasy tips, predicted playing XIs and squads ahead of the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 08:05 IST
Naseem Shah’s five for 57 rattled New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday.

Naseem Shah’s five for 57 rattled New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in the second ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan clinched a convincing six-wicket win in the first ODI, largely aided by fifties from Fakhar Zaman (56), Babar Azam (66) and Mohammad Rizwan (77*) and Naseem Shah’s five for 57, which restricted the Kiwis to a middling 255 for nine.

PAK VS NZ 2ND ODI PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Pakistan

The host had a good outing in the first ODI and is unlikely to change the winning combination, unless there are injury concerns. This could mean that vice-captain Shan Masood could yet again find himself outside the playing XI.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim.

New Zealand

Despite the defeat, the Kiwis may retain their team from the first ODI. Lockie Ferguson was particularly expensive, going at 6.37 runs an over, and a swap with Blair Tickner appears to be the only change New Zealand could make. Doug Bracewell replaced the injured Matt Henry in the squad, but his availability is doubtful.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson/Blair Tickner.

PAK VS NZ 2ND ODI DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (vc), Fakhar Zaman
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell (c), Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Team Composition: PAK 7:4 NZ Credits Left: 13.0

TOP 5 PERFORMERS OF PREVIOUS MATCH

Player Points Batting Bowling
Naseem Shah161-5/57
Michael Bracewell 11543 (42)2/44
Mohammad Rizwan9377* (86)-
Babar Azam8966 (82)-
Fakhar Zaman7956 (74) -

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan (last five ODIs): W W W W W

New Zealand (last five ODIs): L W L L L

THE SQUADS
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley, Doug Bracewell.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.

