Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

World Cup Qualifier 2023: Qualification scenarios after West Indies’ exit

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands are in the race to secure two qualifying spots for the 50-over showpiece in India from October 5.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 14:03 IST , Harare - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Zimbabwean players celebrate a win during their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club.
Zimbabwean players celebrate a win during their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club. | Photo Credit: AP
Four teams remain in contention to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India following the shock exit of two-time champions West Indies at the ongoing Qualifier.

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands are in the race to secure two qualifying spots for the 50-over showpiece in India from October 5.

Sri Lanka (6 points from three Super Six games)

Sri Lanka, which remains unbeaten in the competition, will qualify for the World Cup with a win over Zimbabwe here on Sunday. Even if they lose, they can qualify by beating West Indies in their last Super Six game on July 7. Sri Lanka also enjoys an excellent net run rate of 1.832.

Zimbabwe (six points from three games)

Zimbabwe, like Sri Lanka, has won all its games so far. Their run rate of 0.752 is not very assuring and they can still find themselves in a tough situation even if they win against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

A loss to Scotland in their last game could knock Zimbabwe out of the competition.

Scotland (four points from three games)

Scotland has boosted its chances of qualification with the win over the West Indies. It will qualify if it wins its remaining two games and Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe on Sunday. If Zimbabwe wins that game, then Sri Lanka, Scotland and Zimbabwe could finish on eight points bringing net run rate into the equation.

Scotland, which has a net run rate of 0.188, finds itself in a must-win situation in its next game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Netherlands (two points from three games)

The Netherlands needs big wins in its remaining games against Oman and Scotland to qualify. It would want Sri Lanka to qualify, making it a three-way battle between itself, Zimbabwe and Scotland. Their net run rate of -0.560 is the lowest among the four teams.

Related Topics

ODI World Cup /

West Indies /

Sri Lanka /

Zimbabwe /

Scotland /

Netherlands

