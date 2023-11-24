Sri Lanka Cricket issues clarification over Hasaranga, Chameera World Cup squad fuss

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reiterated that Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera were included in the ODI World Cup squad in its statement on Friday.

The board said that both Hasaranga and Chameera were selected in the initial squad on September 5 despite still in recovering stage of their respective injuries.

“Following the selection meeting, on the same day, Sri Lanka Cricket sent the squad seeking approval of the National Sports Selection Committee, which comes under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs,” the statement read.

“In response, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs sent a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket on September 26, 2023, seeking medical clearance to approve the inclusion of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka,” it added.

According to the statement, the board had intention to send the two players to India “with the plan to play them at some point in the tournament after the duo recover from injuries” but the ministry did not approve them without medical clearance.

Confusing details by Ministry of Sports

The board has also accused the sports ministry of misleading public and Sri Lanka Cricket board by providing confusing details on how the National Sports Fund of Rs. 289 million was spent.

According to the release, there were differences between the documents obtained of sports ministry by the board and the media release by the ministry itself.

“In the media release issued by the Ministry of Sports on November 13, 2023, it provided details of 47 items on how the SLC’ grant of Rs. 289 million has been spent,” the SLC release said.

“However, a document obtained by the SLC on November 23 under the Right to Information Act shows the ministry has spent money on 67 activities instead of 47 mentioned in the media release,” it further added.

The board said that the assessment between media release of the ministry and the document received by SLC has disparities in figures of 33 items.