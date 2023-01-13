PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Pakistan vs New Zealand fantasy tips, predicted playing XI, full squads

Cricket

13 January, 2023 08:44 IST
The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set for an exciting finale at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by 79 runs in the second ODI after losing the first game by six wickets to the host.

PAK VS NZ 3RD ODI PREDICTED XI

Pakistan

The host played the same team in the first two ODIs but may want to bring in an extra spin option into the eleven for the series-decider. While it doesn’t have a specialist spinner in its reserves for this series, Pakistan could bring in uncapped all-rounder Kamran Ghulam, who bats in the middle-order and is a handy left-arm spin option. Ghulam could come in place of a pacer, probably Mohammad Wasim, who has gone at almost six runs an over while picking up one wicket in two games. The pitch in Karachi has increasingly aided the tweakers in this series.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim/Kamran Ghulam.

New Zealand

The Kiwis replaced Henry Shipley with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in the second ODI and the move paid dividends as Sodhi returned with figures of two for 38 in eight overs. With the series on the line and New Zealand having struck upon a winning combination, Kane Williamson is unlikely to change his eleven.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

PAK VS NZ 3RD ODI DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (c), Devon Conway
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah (vc)
Team Composition: PAK 5: 6 NZ Credits Left: 13.5

TOP 5 PERFORMERS OF THE SERIES

PlayerPoints Batting (runs)Bowling (wickets)
Naseem Shah24808
Babar Azam 1861450
Mohammad Nawaz18435
Michael Bracewell172513
Kane Williamson1421110

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan (last five ODIs): L W W W W

New Zealand (last five ODIs): W L W L L

THE SQUADS
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley, Doug Bracewell.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir.

