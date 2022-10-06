Pakistan Women’s T20 League format, window announced; to run alongside PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced details of the inaugural edition of a franchise-based women’s T20 league on Thursday. The league is set to run alongside the men’s Pakistan Super League.

Rawalpindi will host fixtures of the league in March 2023. Four city-based sides featuring 12 local and six international players will compete in a double-league format.

The final will be a standalone fixture between the top-two sides following 12 league matches and will take place a day before the PSL 8 final.

“I am delighted to announce the women’s league. This league will attract young women cricketers to this great sport and help our current players further enhance their skills when they will get to share dug-outs with the overseas players. The league will feature present and past trailblazers in women’s cricket in what promises to be an exciting 13-match event,” PCB president Ramiz Raja said.

On holding the matches alongside the PSL, Raja said, ““To amplify the coverage and promotion of this initiative, some of the matches will precede the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches. This event is aligned to our strategy of making Pakistan a stronger cricket playing nation across all formats and genders. We are not only creating attractive brands to strengthen our cricket economy, but through this tournament are also providing career opportunities to our women cricketers. The more our women cricketers will participate in high-pressure events, the more they will learn.”

“The PCB is a strong proponent of empowering women to shine brighter. By engaging our women, which form 49 per cent of the country’s population, we will enhance the economic and social prosperity of our country.”