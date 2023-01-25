Cricket

Cummins trashes claims that his views caused CA financial loss

A week before Australia set off to India, Cummins is again courting an old controversy that began in October last year when he refused to appear in any advertisements for the sponsor.

PTI
25 January, 2023 14:19 IST
25 January, 2023 14:19 IST
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins holds the trophy after the third cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins holds the trophy after the third cricket Test match between Australia and South Africa. | Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY

A week before Australia set off to India, Cummins is again courting an old controversy that began in October last year when he refused to appear in any advertisements for the sponsor.

Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has rubbished claims that his views on environmental issues caused Cricket Australia a loss of AUD 40 million in sponsorship with Alinta Energy.

A week before Australia embark on the tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar series, Cummins is again courting an old controversy that began in October last year when he refused to appear in any advertisements for the sponsor.

Reports in SMH had then said that the pace bowler had a meeting with Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley expressing “concerns over the national side’s deal with Alinta Energy”.

Also Read
Healy slams selectors for not considering Steve Smith as white-ball opener

Alinta Energy then decided it would not renew its sponsorship after June 2023 due to a “change in its brand strategy”, CA had said in a statement in October, 2022.

Cummins indicated on Tuesday the his position as captain made him vulnerable to controversies.

“The nature of the position I am in, you get dragged into different things,” Cummins told News Corp.

“It was one of those moments you have to live with -- people you don’t know having opinions about you. My generation and people around that are passionate about different things. They are open-minded to things; some people can’t leave those values at the door,” added Cummins, who will be arriving in India next week for the four-Test series beginning February 9 at Nagpur.

Earlier in October last year, Cummins had said there was no harm in expressing ones thoughts as one has to keep a balance while making decisions.

“It has always been a balance. We have seen certain players make decisions based on religions, or certain foods they eat, where they won’t partner with specific partners,” Cummins had said.

“Every organisation has a responsibility to do what’s right for the sport and what they think is right for the organisation, and, I hope, society when it moves forward.

“It is a balance when you make decisions about who you are going to welcome into the cricket family,” he said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us