The inaugural edition of SA20 - South Africa’s franchise T20 league - begins on Tuesday, January 10. The opening match will be played between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals.

Where can I watch SA20 first match live on TV in India?

The first match of SA20 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will be aired LIVE on Sports18 channels.

Where can I watch SA20 first match live online in India?

The first match of SA20 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will be streamed LIVE on the Jio Cinema app.

At what time will the first match of SA20 start in India?

The first match of SA20 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will the first match of SA20 be played?

The first match of SA20 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will be held at Newlands in Cape Town.

Who are some of the notable players who will be in action in first match of SA20 today?

Cape Town captain Rashid Khan and Royals skipper David Miller will lead their sides. Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, wildcard signing Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada are some of the notable players who could play for MI Cape Town today while Paarl Royals will be bolstered by Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi.